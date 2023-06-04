Five times NFL joint practice sessions ended in violence feat. Rams vs. Bengals

Tensions are bound to rise at joint NFL practices as the stakes are always high. Even in a pointless preseason session, it's easy to pinpoint the cause of these brawls.

Every year, players compete for a roster place, giving their all—energy, sweat, tears, even blood—to make the squad. Excessive verbal or physical behaviors are inevitable when everyone is eager to outwit or outperform another.

Now, let's take a look at some of the past altercations:

Five famous NFL joint practice brawls

#1. Rams, Bengals joint practice brawl

Early in August 2022, a few altercations erupted at the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals' joint practice, which was abruptly called off.

According to reports, during one of the altercations, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald reportedly flung around at least one Bengals player's helmet.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes Aaron Donald out here ripping a Bengals player’s helmet off and playing Whac-A-Mole with it Aaron Donald out here ripping a Bengals player’s helmet off and playing Whac-A-Mole with it 😟 https://t.co/Yiu53YpbZq

There were "full-on roundhouse punches being swung, helmets being slammed on other people's heads, and multiple players joining in," according to The Athletic.

As Joe Burrow was completing a long throw, looking to find Ja'Marr Chase in the midst of the joint practice, Bengals offensive tackle, La'el Collins blocked Donald. On the following play, Collins got into a fight with linebacker Leonard Floyd, yanking off and flinging his helmet.

#2. Patriots, Panthers joint practice brawl

The two-day joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers got off to a fast start. The two teams engaged in a full-on battle on the practice ground during their first joint practice before their preseason demonstration, resulting in several players being ejected and escorted to the locker room.

Tom E. Curran @tomecurran Tom E. Curran @tomecurran We got a fracas! Started with kristian Wilkerson near Carolina sideline. Some jawing ensued and then Panthers lost minds. Pats offense came across field to join. It settled. Then Kendrick Bourne ended up throwing a punch after squaring off. Bourne and Wilkerson now tossed off. We got a fracas! Started with kristian Wilkerson near Carolina sideline. Some jawing ensued and then Panthers lost minds. Pats offense came across field to join. It settled. Then Kendrick Bourne ended up throwing a punch after squaring off. Bourne and Wilkerson now tossed off. Panthers offense and Patriots D trotted all the way over. So we had 200 guys milling around. Now Trent Brown doesn’t take kindly to extended hand to the upper chest neck on a pass rush. twitter.com/tomecurran/sta… Panthers offense and Patriots D trotted all the way over. So we had 200 guys milling around. Now Trent Brown doesn’t take kindly to extended hand to the upper chest neck on a pass rush. twitter.com/tomecurran/sta…

Witnesses on the ground at the Patriots' practice field claim that the altercation began with wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson of the Patriots on the Panthers' sideline after he successfully made a catch.

The Panthers were unhappy with some jabbering after that catch, and things went from there. The Patriots' offense crossed the field to join the battle as it broke out, and pandemonium followed.

#3. Broncos, Cowboys joint practice brawl

Prior to their preseason game last August, the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys held a combined practice at Denver's facility, and things between the two squads became tense.

At least six different confrontations were said to have occurred during the practice. Terence Steele, an offensive tackle for the Cowboys, was involved in two separate fights. Even linebacker Randy Gregory of the Denver Broncos went onto the field during one altercation.

Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports …



#CowboysNation Cowboys Terence Steele AGAIN getting physical in another fight after the play with the Broncos and even ex-Cowboy Randy Gregory doing some jawing as well Cowboys Terence Steele AGAIN getting physical in another fight after the play with the Broncos and even ex-Cowboy Randy Gregory doing some jawing as well 👀…#CowboysNation https://t.co/l2URwSo5JC

#4. Redskins, Jets joint practice brawl

In August 2018, tensions rose during a joint practice between the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets. As a result, there were many fights between the two teams.

After both squads were split up, rumors claim that fighting broke out among fans of both sides.

Ryan Kerrigan, a former Redskins DE, noted that it can be tough to control one's emotions. Still, he termed combative behavior "very unproductive" since it inhibits the first- and second-team players, who only see little preseason playing time, from routinely receiving "quality work."

#5. Rams, Chargers joint practice brawl

In August 2017, a large altercation erupted at the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers' joint practice. It was capped off by the Rams' defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman taking a significant hit from Chargers WR Keenan Allen.

Since the two sides are in different conferences, their nearness makes it easy for them to train together, but it may also lead to territorial disputes. Following a pass interference call, Trumaine Johnson of the Rams and Dontrelle Inman of the Chargers started fighting, before things got out of hand.

