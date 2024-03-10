Fletcher Cox career earnings and contract: How much did the Eagles DT earn in Philadelphia?

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles declared his retirement from the NFL on Sunday. The six-time Pro Bowler followed in the path of longtime teammate Jason Kelce, who made the same announcement earlier this week.

The 33-year-old defensive tackle finished last season as one of Philly's best players with five sacks, 17 quarterback hits and 36 quarterback pressures in 15 appearances.

As Cox prepares to retire from the NFL, let's examine his most recent contract and the total amount he made over his illustrious career.

Fletcher Cox came very close to capturing his second Super Bowl title in the 2022 season, but the Eagles fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cox then made it clear that he was not yet ready to depart Philadelphia before the 2023 campaign.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Cox re-signed with the Eagles on a one-year, $10 million contract, even though the New York Jets were prepared to pay him more.

Cox spent his 12th season in Philadelphia during the 2023 campaign. The Eagles selected him with the No. 12 overall choice in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State University.

Six-time Pro Bowler Cox assisted the Eagles in defeating the New England Patriots in February 2018 to win their first-ever Super Bowl.

Fletcher Cox career earnings: How much did the Eagles DT earn?

Fletcher Cox placed 16th among the highest-paid defensive tackles in 2023 with his $10 million, one-year salary, after ranking 11th in 2022 with a $14 million compensation.

According to Spotrac, Cox signed a four-year, $10.2 million contract with the Eagles after being taken in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The deal included a $5.8 million signing bonus and an average salary of $2.6 million a year.

The Eagles exercised Cox's fifth-year option in 2015, allowing him to remain with the organization through the 2016 campaign. Cox and the Eagles agreed to a six-year, $103 million contract in June 2016 that included $63 million in guaranteed money.

Fletcher Cox has amassed a $125.9 million salary during his 12 years as a Philadelphia Eagles player, per Spotrac.