EXCLUSIVE: Fletcher Cox still feels wanted after trade rumors, release, and re-signing 

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has seen a rough road recently.

Before the NFL trade deadline last season, Fletcher Cox was not only the subject of trade rumors, but Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was fielding offers for the star defensive tackle. He was a big part of their 2017 Super Bowl LII-winning defense that beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Roseman and the Eagles kept Cox in the loop about where things stood as talks transpired and intensified.

The Eagles ultimately didn't pull the trigger, and Fletcher Cox remained with the team despite having a tough time fitting in under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Cox even voiced his displeasure and frustrations multiple times to start last season. However, having no hard feelings, Cox felt the Eagles wanted him and conversely wanted to be in Philly and posted a simple message on Instagram:

“Forever Philly”

It was the belief Cox had at the time, and that has not changed despite what transpired at the end of the season. On March 17th, the Eagles turned heads when they released one of the best players in franchise history in Cox.

Again, the defensive tackle had no hard feelings. He was told they still wanted him back, and they made this move to save money against the NFL salary cap. Cox was designated a post that was released by Philadelphia on June 1st, which ended up clearing a little more than $2 million of cap space.

While Roseman rolled the dice, he kept Fletcher Cox in the loop like he did months earlier during trade talks. The Eagles ultimately told Cox that they wanted him back on the team. Actions speak louder than words, and the Eagles inked a new deal to have Cox return to the only team he has played for during his 10-year NFL career.

On March 19th, two days later, the Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year $14 million deal with Cox. The defensive tackle could've packed up and left for a team that was willing to pay him more, but his love for Philly was greater.

Fletcher Cox wanted a return to Philadelphia

Fletcher Cox's agent fielded a few calls from interested teams, but staying home was his focus. Cox was not nervous about his two-day free-agent status. Over the past year, the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Buffalo Bills were among the teams that showed interest in the six-time Pro Bowler, but he still wanted to stay in Philadelphia. He was also very much convinced that the team wanted him. After signing the contract, he said:

“I knew they wanted me here, but it was just a part of the process. Everything was respectfully professional.”

This is not the first time the Eagles have played with his contract to save cap money. It's happened multiple times since he signed his massive six-year, $102.6 million extension with Philadelphia in 2016.

Roseman and his staff are known for doing this with anyone and everyone to manage the complicated NFL salary cap. Cox knows it's a business and has felt the love and respect from the Eagles organization as he gets set for his 11th season.

After a slow start to 2021, Fletcher Cox finished with 35 tackles, including seven for a loss with 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 regular-season starts. At 31 years of age, he plans to be even more dominant this coming season.

The veteran defensive tackle knows as much as the Eagles want him there. Time is ticking, and his days are numbered. He was recently quoted saying:

“Obviously, at some point that day has to come. But I’m glad we were able to get things worked out and I’m here now.”

After being cut and re-signed in March, the Eagles drafted his replacement when they selected Jordan Davis out of Georgia 13th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Cox has been a great mentor the entire process, regularly talking to and helping Davis. The veteran took Davis under his wing, passing along his knowledge, just like former Eagles players did for him when the Eagles selected him in the first round out of Mississippi State in 2012. Cox wants to share his knowledge of how to prepare, practice, play, and anything in between.

Over the last few weeks, Cox took part in voluntary OTA's and led by example on the field and in the weight room. He is even in a much better place with Gannon and the scheme of the Eagles' defense. Cox and Gannon have spoken multiple times this off-season as they try to find common ground to improve their defense.

The defensive tackle knows what to expect. Another year under Gannon with an improved unit should only help a defense that allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete a league-high 69% of their passes.

Fletcher Cox prides himself on being a pro as he chases another Super Bowl with a team that increasingly looks like an NFC East contender.

