“There’s very little economic value" - Former ESPN president feels Tom Brady's record-setting Fox deal is overkill

Tom Brady is going to transition from an NFL playing career where he's amassed over $475 million in career earnings to an NFL broadcasting career where he'll make $375 million during his initial deal.

While Brady is one of the league's great minds, not everyone is on board with his foray into commentating. According to former ESPN president John Skipper, who spoke on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz podcast, Brady's broadcast contract is "overkill" and will provide "very little economic value":

"Well, my first thought was amusement that he’s worth $12.5 million more dollars calling than he is quarterbacking a game... There’s very little economic value. He’s a very, very, very expensive trophy."

Skipper believes Fox was bidding against themselves and doubled down on calling Brady a "trophy":

"It’s peculiar, [Fox] does seem to have been bidding against themselves because it is the only spot open. Again, they’re buying a trophy. I think he’ll probably be okay on the game. It doesn’t really matter that much other than for pride, and I guess he’ll shake advertisers’ hands."

Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz @LeBatardShow



m.youtube.com/watch?v=BHMyPq… "They gave $375 million to somebody who has never said anything interesting." – Dan on Fox Sports signing Tom Brady to a 10-year deal to step into the broadcast booth. "They gave $375 million to somebody who has never said anything interesting." – Dan on Fox Sports signing Tom Brady to a 10-year deal to step into the broadcast booth. 📺 m.youtube.com/watch?v=BHMyPq… https://t.co/bR7ButWxVu

Tom Brady has no retirement timetable

In the past, Tom Brady has said that he would like to play until the age of 45 or "until he sucks." He'll be turning 45 in August, though, and appears to have, at least, a few years left playing at the highest level.

When Brady announced that he will be returning for a 23rd NFL season, he said that he was not ready to watch from the stands:

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Buccaneers’ statement on the return of Tom Brady: Buccaneers’ statement on the return of Tom Brady: https://t.co/Dg5ZIPdSqz

Brady will be back in 2022 with the Buccaneers, but it's possible he has one last goal: leading his good friend Stephen Ross' Dolphins in his new home city of Miami. Joining the 'Fins would bring Brady back to the AFC East, where he could battle Bill Belichick twice a year and retreat to his "Billionaire Bunker" mansion off the coast of Miami.

Whether or not he makes one last power play out of his second NFL home, like he did with his first, is something we'll have to check back in with in the first quarter of 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Tom Brady's FOX contract overkill? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe