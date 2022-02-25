"Don't sign this contract, want more money” - Aaron Rodgers’ former Packers teammate reveals QB's advice 

On the Fox Sports One Morning Show First Things First, quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers was discussed by a former teammate.

Former Packers wide receiver and Fox Sports NFL analyst Greg Jennings spoke about some words of wisdom that Rodgers gave him with respect to contracts. He also asserts that the four-time NFL MVP shouldn’t forget that advice given now:

“I do. Well for me, I remember when I was up. B.J. Raji was up, or was soon to be up. Clay Matthews was getting ready to be up. And Aaron was getting ready to be up. And before that even got to that point, Aaron Rodgers came to me when I signed my deal with the Green Bay Packers. My first extension after my rookie deal."

Jennings continued with his comments on the 2021-2022 NFL MVP:

"He came up to me because players had been going back to the organization, front office, trying to renegotiate and not being happy with the contract that had been signed. And his words to me were, ‘Don't be that guy. Don't, don't, don't sign this contract and then want more money.’ Now, all of a sudden, you forget those words that you have poured out and tried to pour and invest into others. You can't do those types of things.”

— "Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy. ... I go back to personal experiences. His words to me were, 'don't be that guy.' All of a sudden, it's about the money." @GregJennings on reports that Rodgers wants to be NFL's highest-paid player: "Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy. ... I go back to personal experiences. His words to me were, 'don't be that guy.' All of a sudden, it's about the money."— @GregJennings on reports that Rodgers wants to be NFL's highest-paid player: https://t.co/UWYIoNZVUR

Jennings and Rodgers were teammates for seven seasons in Green Bay (2006 – 2012). In his time with the Packers, the receiver had 425 receptions, 6,537 receiving yards, and 53 touchdown catches.

38 of those 53 touchdown receptions were thrown by the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback. Jennings had three seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving with the team (2008 – 2010).

His 3,670 yards receiving yards in that stretch were the fourth-most in the league.

Will Aaron Rodgers be a Green Bay Packer in 2022?

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

There are rumors that the four-time All-Pro could be in a new uniform for his 18th season in the NFL. Teams like the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Indianapolis Colts are rumored to be in the hunt for the Super Bowl 45 MVP.

He is in the last year of a four-year, $134 million-dollar contract.

His cap hit is $46,664,157 and will earn a base salary of $26,470,588, a workout bonus of $500,000 and an incentive bonus of $520,000 in 2022.

Will the 38-year-old be traded, stay with Green Bay, or call it a career altogether? The offseason will answer those questions and more.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.

