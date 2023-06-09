Dalvin Cook is being pursued by multiple teams after he was released by the Minnesota Vikings. The star running back was involved in trade discussions throughout the offseason, but unfortunately, the Vikings were unable to strike a deal.

Now that he is a free agent, teams can get him without giving away anything and he is still an elite player. It is assumed that Cook would like to sign with a contender.

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith recently made an appearance on Sportskeeda's BallFather podcast and he predicted where the running back could end up. Here's what he said:

"As we've been talking about the entire offseason… the running back position is it's been so devalued and you're seeing it right now. I mean, Dalvin Cook has been a Pro Bowler, I think, the last three years and I think over the last four years he's rushed for 1,100 yards and he's looking for a job.

"It'd be a great story for him to go to Miami. Going back home and it would be, I think, very fitting if he was able to get a deal. Now, he's not going to get the deal that he wants to get, though, as well, you know, financially. Now, he may love being in Miami, but I think he's a good fit there."

The Miami Dolphins certainly have interest in getting Cook as they held conversations regarding a possible trade earlier in the offseason as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out now.

The Minnesota Vikings losing their star running back for nothing will definitely hurt but the franchise wasn't able to come away with a better solution.

Dalvin Cook would be prolific for the Dolphins

Dalvin Cook: Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders

The Miami Dolphins have one of the best offenses in the league. With Tua Tagovailoa being healthy, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be at their best and they are Super Bowl contenders.

However, the possibility of adding a player like Dalvin Cook is quite enticing for them. The former Vikings running back can be a difference-maker in Miami, and maybe that is what head coach Mike McDaniel needs to unlock his team's full potential.

Over the course of his career in the NFL, Cook has played six seasons in which he has had 1,282 carries for 5,993 yards, 221 catches for 1,794 yards, and scored 52 touchdowns.

