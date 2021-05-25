Which former NFL player appeared in the Expendables?

Movie-goers love to watch movies featuring famous people, including former NFL players. What many do not know is that one of the main characters in The Expendables used to have a career in the NFL.

The actor who played Hale Caesar used to be in the NFL. In other words, Terry Crews used to be in the NFL. Yes, that Terry Crews. Here's a look at how he went from the NFL to where he is today.

NFL career of Terry Crews

Terry Crews was drafted in the 11th round of the 1991 NFL Draft. This is not a typo. In 1991, the draft was 12 rounds long. Terry Crews was a defensive end who ended up going to the Los Angeles Rams. Back then, the Rams were in Los Angeles before moving to St. Louis and later returning in 2016.

Terry Crews played in six games for the Los Angeles Rams and recorded no stats, according to Pro Football Reference. He played during the dark years of the 1990s for the Rams when they didn't make the playoffs from 1990 to 1998.

Now a Los Angeles Ram, Stafford looks back on his time in Detroit and ahead to a fresh start with the Rams. https://t.co/CsswKF8Hzz — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) May 22, 2021

He never saw the field in 1992 and in 1993, he surfaced with the San Diego Chargers. Crews wore number 51 and played in ten games, earning one combined tackle. Crews played the year the San Diego Chargers went 8-8 and missed the playoffs a year before making the Super Bowl in 1994.

He never saw the field in 1994 and appeared with his last NFL team, the Washington Redskins. In 1994, the Washington Redskins finished fifth in their division with a 3-13 record.

In Washington, Terry Crews wore number 90 and played 16 games. He earned two combined tackles: one solo and one assisted tackle. Terry Crews played 32 games in total in the NFL and earned three tackles.

Terry Crews only played for teams down on their luck and it seemed that as soon as he left, he helped more than he hurt. After retiring from the NFL, Crews went on to have a career in Hollywood.

Terry Crews

He would go on to have roles in movies like Starsky and Hutch, White Chicks, The Longest Yard, and Idiocracy among others.

More famously, he has had roles in television shows such as Everybody Hates Chris, Arrested Development, and most recently, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Lastly, he also acted in video games such as Saints Row IV and Crackdown 3.