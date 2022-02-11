Former NFL player sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted murder

Former NFL star Justin Bannan, who played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after an attempted murder.

According to the Denver Post, the former player shot a woman named Ashley Marie in the shoulder.

Bannan said it was unintentional but when police found him, he was carrying a bag containing two loaded handguns, along with an extra magazine. They also found a rolled-up $20 bill coated with a white substance that tested positive for cocaine.

The former star also claimed that the Russian mafia was after him and was tracing his phone. Bannan's attorney also claimed that he may be suffering from CTE.

CTE is caused by numerous brain injuries suffered by players on the football field. Several players over the years have suffered from CTE and have committed suicide, like Dave Duerson of the Chicago Bears and Junior Seau of the San Diego Chargers.

Both were later confirmed to have had CTE, which can currently only be diagnosed after death.

Yet despite the charge of CTE affecting Bannan, the young woman in the case still plans to filed a lawsuit against Bannan and his company Black Lab Sports in Boulder District Court to “be compensated for her medical bills, lost wages, and other serious damages."

NFL players who have gone to prison over the years

With good behavior, Bannon may be back on the streets sooner than expected. Some former players aren't so lucky.

Aaron Hernandez was a tight end with the New England Patriots who would spend the rest of his life in prison for murder. He would later commit suicide while in prison.

He was also found to have CTE after a post-death investigation.

Another strange case was that of Darren Sharper. Sharper, who played safety for the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drugging and raping 16 women across three different states.

This year alone, several players in the league are facing prison terms for their recent activities, including former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who, while driving drunk, struck and killed a woman and her dog while they were in the vehicle.

He faces about 40 years in prison.

And as recently as a few days ago, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was accused of nearly beating a man to death in Las Vegas during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend.

If found guilty, Kamara could face up to 10 years in prison.

