Former NFL star Greg Robinson arrested after police find $120k worth of drugs in his possession

Former NFL offensive lineman Greg Robinson has been arrested in Thibodaux, Louisiana, on charges of felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, hydrocodone, Xanax and methamphetamines, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Robinson's arrest began with a stop for a traffic violation. Upon discovering the oxycodone, hydrocodone, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and Xanax in his vehicle, police then obtained a warrant to search his residence and other properties owned by the former NFL player.

The search of those properties by local authorities uncovered roughly $120,810 worth of drugs, including 2.2 pounds of cocaine, four grams of crack cocaine, close to 40 pounds of marijuana, over three pounds of crystal meth, 227 doses of hydrocodone, 48 doses of oxycodone and 18 doses of alprazolam (a generic brand of Xanax).

Despite the seriousness of the issue, some took to Twitter to make light of Robinson's arrest.

Reports indicated that police found cash and ammunition in the search as well.

When was Greg Robinson's last year in the NFL?

St Louis Rams v Baltimore Ravens

Greg Robinson was drafted by the (then) St. Louis Rams as the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He entered the league out of Auburn University, where he was voted first-team All-SEC in 2013.

His tenure with the Rams franchise was tumultuous. He was drafted as a high lottery pick in 2014 (second overall), and by the 2017 season, he was no longer a member of the team.

He played a sole season in 2017 with the Detroit Lions and finished his career with the Cleveland Browns for the 2018 and 2019 NFL seasons.

His time in the league was rather brief, and since then, he has kept a relatively low profile until February 18, 2020. It was then that the former first-round pick was arrested for possession of 156.9 pounds of marijuana in El Paso County, Texas.

According to reports, the former Auburn University standout was riding with former NFL player Quan Bray when a drug-sniffing dog alerted the Border Patrol to the back of the vehicle the two were in.

Despite facing the possibility of 20 years in prison (had he been convicted), Robinson posted his $25,000 bail and was later placed on probation for five years.

At this time, it remains to be seen how his recent arrest will affect his possible violation of probation from the 2020 incident.

