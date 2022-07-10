5 first overall NFL Draft picks who were traded due to their bad play

A game-changing player is normally waiting at the end of an NFL team’s horrific season.

On countless occasions, those very players have single-handedly turned franchises around, pulling them up from NFL damnation to relevancy. While there have been instances where fans of a team have fully embraced their No. 1 overall pick, there have been a handful of times where such players have been dreadful.

Of course, fans and NFL prognosticators have become very familiar with the likes of JaMarcus Russell and Jameis Winston. These players flashed great talent in college but couldn't do so in the pros.

Nevertheless, in both instances, those players were allowed to walk away from their original team willingly. Seldom, however, has a former No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft been shipped out of town due to their porous statistics on the field. That said, it has taken place.

So, which NFL teams were forced to mash their teeth and bang their hands on the table before accepting that they got the pick wrong and traded him away? Keep reading to find out.

Jared Goff

Jared Goff was shown the door despite good stats in NFL

Even when Jared Goff was storming through the league and wreaking havoc on countless NFL defenses, something just appeared off. In back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019, Goff racked up mind-numbing yardage, finishing both seasons with more than 4,600 passing yards.

In turn, the Los Angeles Rams disposed of the competition. Yet, despite the gaudy numbers during that stretch, Goff was never quite able to get them over the Super Bowl hump.

In 2020, with even more weapons at his beck and call, the Rams were one-and-done during the postseason. The following year, Goff was officially shown the door in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

It was a bit of a risky move, but LA’s brazen trade worked out beautifully as Stafford led the franchise to a Super Bowl victory this past season. As for Goff, he struggled in his new locale in Detroit, leading them to only three victories and enduring endless boos in the process.

Carson Palmer

Carson Palmer thoroughly enjoyed his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, at least initially. In just his second and third seasons, Palmer was recognized as one of the game's best signal-callers, as he was named to two Pro Bowls. Along the way, Palmer almost singlehandedly pulled Cincinnati out of the shadows of mediocrity.

Ultimately, Palmer’s euphoric feeling towards the franchise changed rather quickly, following a few down seasons. In four of Palmer’s final five years as a Bengal, they produced losing record after losing record.

His numbers overall weren’t as impressive either. In consecutive seasons, Palmer registered double-digit interceptions. Also, in 2007, Palmer led the league in that category with 20.

As both sides grew more and more apoplectic with one another, Cincinnati shipped Palmer to the Oakland Raiders in 2011. The Bengals, meanwhile, hitched their wagon to then-rookie Andy Dalton.

Cincinnati enjoyed a ton of success with Dalton, making countless postseason appearances while racking up several eye-catching wins in the regular season.

Dan Wilkinson

It doesn't happen often, but sometimes, defensive players are simply too dominant during their college days to pass up with the No. 1 overall pick. Such was the case with Dan Wilkinson.

Voted as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American in 1993, Wilkinson was a no-brainer as the No. 1 pick in 1994 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, despite standing at 6’4”, weighing 340 pounds, able to move lightly on his feet before making his way to the QB, Wilkinson was a colossal bust at the next level.

Cincinnati was incredibly patient with Wilkinson early on. At times, he rewarded them. The immensely talented defensive tackle dug his hands deep into the dirt. He successfully bulldozed opposing offensive linemen out of the way, and deleteriously dragged several quarterbacks to the turf.

That said, it happened far too infrequently. After aggregating eight sacks in his second season, Wilkinson’s production went in the wrong direction. In year three, Wilkinson got his hands on opposing QBs just 6.5 times and in year four, that number plummeted to five.

Fully willing to accept their draft-day blunder, Cincinnati traded Wilkinson to Washington. There, he continued to frustrate his undying fanbase with meager production.

Sam Bradford

Sam Bradford

Sam Bradford’s talent made scouts during the 2010 NFL Draft drool profusely. In short, Bradford had it all - an unreal arm, unbelievable pocket awareness, and the ability to fit a football in the tiniest of windows.

The St. Louis Rams, after winning just one game the year prior, were all smiles when they were given the No. 1 overall pick and quickly took Bradford as a result.

For the most part, Bradford played great football in NFL. He threw his receivers the ball with perfect timing, forced defenders to think twice about their coverage. He led the Rams out of the doldrums of the NFL in his first season by winning seven games.

Nevertheless, Bradford’s biggest issue was his inability to stay healthy. In his second season under center, Bradford missed a total of six games. In year four, with no playoff appearances as of yet, Bradford was forced to miss most of the season, officially suiting up in only seven games.

The following year, Bradford was pushed out the backdoor and sent to the Philadelphia Eagles.

George Rogers

George Rogers with the Heisman Trophy (Image: Twitter/The Heisman Trophy)

George Rogers started his career with a bang. Taken with the first overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft, Rogers ran either over or around the opposition.

In his first year in the league as a baby-faced rookie, Rogers ran for 1,674 yards and 13 scores. In turn, Rogers was selected as a Pro Bowl representative and his first and only All-Pro team.

The bright smiles that occupied the faces of New Orleans fans were quickly dashed away though. Rogers was unable to remain healthy for most of his time in New Orleans. In four short years, the Saints traded Rogers to Washington.

Although he had a few resurgent years in NFL, including in 1986 where he would rush for 1,206 yards and 18 scores, Rogers spent most of his time hanging out in the nurse's office, tending to a long list of injuries.

