"He's one cold, calculating son of a bi**h" - Former Patriots star blasts Tom Brady's retirement statement 

Quarterback Tom Brady called it a career after 22 seasons in the NFL. Twenty of those years were spent as a member of the New England Patriots. His retirement statement was released on his Instagram page, and in the lenghty post, the 44-year-old quarterback did not mention the Patriots at all, not even once.

Former New England quarterback (1991-1998) and sports radio host Scott Zolak noticed the slight, asserting that the quarterback was a “cold, calculating son of a bi**h”:

“On the day that he retires from the sport that gave him life — the game of football — that gave him opportunities to even have the ability to start his next three companies that he mentions in his final statement – the final part of his statement. I go back to the statement. I read it this morning, the one he released when he left New England, where he did thank all those New England people.”

“He’s either one cold, calculating son-of-a-b—h where you can release that and say, ‘That’s it. That part of my life is done. This is my new venture, and it was Tampa Bay, and now I’m just gonna thank those. I already did New England. Now I’m doing you.'”

However, he did leave a message on his Instagram story, thanking the Patriots and its fans:

“Thank you, Patriots and Patriot Nation. Beyond grateful and love you all.”

Tom Brady and his time in New England

Brady was a sixth-round pick (199th overall) in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Patriots. He only played one game in his rookie season, throwing one pass for three yards versus the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2000 season.

The quarterback played in 15 games and started 14 for the team the following season.

Brady replaced then-starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe after Bledsoe was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter versus the New York Jets in Week Two of the 2001 season.

That season, the Patriots went to Super Bowl XXVI, defeating the St. Louis Rams to their first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

Tom Brady @TomBrady I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community - every single one of you - that have given me what I have today.



I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community - every single one of you - that have given me what I have today. I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible https://t.co/3jmNWid9ZB

Overall, he won six Super Bowls, 30 playoff games, and three MVP awards in his two decades with the Patriots. The 30 playoffs are the most in franchise history. He has won the most playoffs all-time with 35, five of which were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Without question, Brady is the best player to ever play for New England and maybe the best to ever do it. Either way, his legacy with the Patriots could be something we'll never see again.

