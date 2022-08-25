Shaquem Griffin net worth: How much did former Seahawks star earn in contracts and endorsements

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 27. The former UCF alumni played just three seasons in the league, starting one game and having 25 combined tackles and six quarterback hits throughout his career.

For some, the mere fact that Griffin was able to make it to the NFL is a serious achievement. His hand was amputated when he was just four years old due to amniotic band syndrome. About two decades later, he became the first-ever one-handed player to be drafted when Seattle chose him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He was waived by Seattle in 2020 and bounced around the league, working out for various teams but never getting a contract. He then signed with the Miami Dolphins last season, but before the year started, he was again let go.

After spending three years in the NFL, the linebacker is now looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

Shaquem Griffin's brief NFL career made him one of the richer people in the US

After spending three seasons in the league, Griffin earned a little bit of money along the way. According to allfamousbirthday.com, the 27-year-old had a net worth of $1.5 million last year, which is nothing to sneeze at. According to thetecheducation.com, his net worth is now anywhere between $3 million and $5 million.

Similar to most NFL players, the linebacker has had his fair share of endorsements. He signed a deal with Nike and had other potential deals with Eleven James, Bose and JCPenny, according to businessinsidercom.

The linebacker signed a four-year deal with the Seahawks. The deal was worth $2.8 million and like most NFL contracts, it came with guraranteed money. Griffin's was $300,000, which again, for a person coming straight out of college, is nothing to sneeze at.

It isn't known exactly how much the 27-year-old made from his endorsements as most of the time, athletes keep that kind of information private. But we can speculate that any deal involving Nike would have earned the linebacker a nice little payday.

The linebacker stated in his Players' Tribune piece via ESPN that football was always Plan B. As his father taught him, Plan A was to go to college and complete it to make something of himself.

While the NFL thing naturally didn't really work out for Griffin, he gave it his best shot and played 46 games of professional football, something not many people can say they have done.

