NFL Week 10: Which NFL teams have a bye this week?

Those resting are in desperate need of a break from the NFL grind

Chicago Bears

Da Bears (3-6) might need more than a mere week off to recover from Monday night's doozy, a 29-27 defeat in Pittsburgh where the biggest hit might've come from head official Tony Corrente. If anything, Chicago can take solace in the growing powers of quarterback Justin Fields, who's responsible for 614 yards and three touchdowns over the last two games.

Next: 11/21 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Everything from Halloween onward has been a nightmare for the Bengals (5-4). They began the holiday as the owners of the AFC's only postseason bye but lost that through a loss to the Jets before suffering a crucial one-sided defeat at home to Cleveland. The latter loss not only cost them the Ohio football civil war, but also put the post-Odell Beckham Browns into possession of what could be a crucial AFC playoff tiebreaker. Cincinnati is already done in by several other tiebreakers instituted by NFL playoff procedures, which place them toward the bottom of a five-team logjam defined by 5-4 records.

Next: 11/21 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Houston Texans

Not even a visit to Miami could soothe the woes of the Texans (1-8), who have dropped eight in a row after an opening day win over Jacksonville. An evaluation might be necessary for those who willingly subjected themselves to Sunday's show of NFL ineptitude: Houston and Miami united for nine turnovers in a 17-9 Dolphins "victory". The Texans go into their opening date as owners of the second overall pick on the 2022 NFL Draft board.

Next: 11/21 @ Tennessee Titans

New York Giants

Is this another year where a Giants team with a losing record (3-6) somehow finds itself in a playoff discussion? The NFL's expanded wild card could be their salvation: with Sunday's upset win over the Raiders (anchored by 149 yards on the ground), the Giants are only a game-and-a-half behind the Falcons for the seventh and final NFC seed. Atlanta owns the tiebreaker through a last second win during a September matchup...one of three New York losses that came by a field goal or less. A Monday night showdown with Tom Brady and the defending champions awaits after the bye. What's Eli Manning up to?

Next: 11/22 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

