Four years ago, Aaron Rodgers was trapped in same drama Steelers face today

Aaron Rodgers has the Pittsburgh Steelers at a standstill as he ponders his future in the NFL. The quarterback's sentiments about not knowing what he will do next should sound familiar to NFL fans.

In January 2021, Rodgers made his regularly scheduled appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" and said that he felt like his status with the Green Bay Packers wasn't in his control. A similar sentiment Steelers are currently experiencing as they play the waiting game.

"I don't feel like I said anything that I hadn't said before. I said it the first time I talked to the media," Rodgers said via The Pat McAfee Show in January 2021. "It was just more of a realization, I think, that ultimately my future is not in my control, which just kind of hit me in the moment."

In 2021, Rodgers was defeated by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC title game. Rodgers would remain a member of the Packers, but the turmoil with the Packers would begin as the team decided to draft quarterback Jordan Love.

If Rodgers decides to play football in 2025, it will likely be for the Steelers. If Rodgers retires, the Steelers will have Mason Rudolph, rookie Will Howard and Skylar Thompson to choose from at the quarterback position.

Aaron Rodgers' biographer predicts QB will sign with Steelers soon

It's nearly the end of May and the Steelers still don't have a clear picture of who their starting quarterback will be in Week 1. According to Aaron Rodgers' biographer, Ian O'Connor, that decision could be coming soon.

O'Connor was a guest on 93.7 The Fan on Monday and said he believes Rodgers will likely sign with the Steelers this week. O'Connor said the quarterback is dealing with "personal issues" and hasn't signed yet because those issues may require him to be away from the team during offseason workouts.

O'Connor said the Steelers have a verbal agreement with Rodgers. While nothing is set in stone, he feels that the Steelers are aware that Rodgers will sign with the organization sooner rather than later.

