Leonard Fournette's last 6 playoff appearances prove why he's called 'Playoff Lenny' 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette joined the team back in 2020 and is in his second year with the team. What’s more, he is in the playoffs for the third time in his career.

Even going back to his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2019), he has stepped it up in the playoffs when it counts the most. He earned the nickname "Playoff Lenny" for his play in January and beyond.

Field Yates @FieldYates Leonard Fournette's last 6 game playoff games:

- 135 total yards, TD

- 74 total yards, TD

- 107 total yards, TD

- 132 total yards, TD

- 89 total yards, TD

- 119 total yards, 3 TD



Going back to his time with the Jaguars, Jacksonville made the playoffs in his rookie year in 2017. In his first ever playoff game, he had just 57 rushing yards on 21 carries versus the Buffalo Bills.

The Jaguars defeated the Bills by a score of 10-3 in the Wild Card round that season.

In the Divisional round against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fournette had 109 yards rushing on 25 carries and three touchdowns as Jacksonville beat Pittsburgh with a score of 45-42.

The Jaguars then faced the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

He had 24 carries with 76 yards rushing with a touchdown in the game. Jacksonville, however, fell short, losing a 24-20 loss.

On top of his 242 total rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, he had seven receptions and 44 yards receiving. That year in the postseason, he had 286 total yards and four touchdowns.

Fournette in the playoffs for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles

The former LSU Tiger made his postseason debut for the Buccaneers in 2020 when they faced the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card round. He had 19 carries for 93 yards and a rushing touchdown in a 31-23 win.

In the Divisional round versus the New Orleans Saints, he had 63 yards on the ground with no rushing touchdowns.

Still, he caught a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady to go along with five receptions and 44 receiving yards.

Tampa Bay beat New Orleans 30-20. When the Buccaneers faced the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Fournette had a rushing touchdown in a 31-26 win.

Lets go Playoff Lenny !! @_fournette

Against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, he had 89 yards on the grounds with a 27-yard rushing touchdown in a 31-9 victory.

He is second in Buccaneers franchise history in playoff rushing yards with 300 as former fullback Mike Alstott has 341 yards.

Fournette is also second all-time to Alstott in rushing touchdowns in the playoffs for Tampa Bay as he has three to Alstott’s seven.

Can "Playoff Lenny" break the franchise record for postseason rushing yards and touchdowns? We will soon see as Tampa Bay tries to make it back to the Super Bowl.

