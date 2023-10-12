Frank Clark landing spots: Where should star Broncos DE end up after short-lived Broncos stint?

Frank Clark's time in Denver is coming to a close. The talented defensive lineman is expected to be heading elsewhere in the coming days. A once-star defensive end is suddenly available, which means several teams will at least poke the tires on Clark.

Field Yates reported:

"Frank Clark’s days as a Bronco are coming to an end, per sources. Be it via a trade or release, the team will be moving on from Clark soon."

He continued:

"It’s the second pass rusher Denver will have parted ways with in recent days, as the team traded Randy Gregory less than a week ago. Clark agreed to a restructured deal yesterday, giving back $1.686M in guaranteed salary."

Whether it's by trade or release, some new team will be able to land Frank Clark very soon. What teams should consider the soon-to-be former Denver Broncos stud?

Three teams that need to look into Frank Clark

3) Kansas City Chiefs

Could Frank Clark go back home?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the team Frank Clark has had the most success with. He was there before heading over to Denver, so there's good reason to believe they'd be interested in a cheap reunion. For Clark, he knows the team and knows the defense fairly well. It would be a pretty seamless transition, so it's definitely something both parties will be interested in.

2) San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are the best team in football right now, and it's not particularly close. Their front seven has been absolutely ferocious and adding a talented defensive lineman to the mix would just be the rich getting richer. After the team's come so close but ultimately short of winning a Super Bowl, there's no reason they shouldn't go completely all in after a 5-0 start. Adding Clark could be a boost for depth up front, which is always helpful.

1) Philadelphia Eagles

Could the Eagles add Frank Clark?

If there is a team out there that can get the most out of a defensive lineman, it's the Philadelphia Eagles. Their system is perfect for almost anyone in the front seven. Adding depth up front would be a huge way to cement themselves as real contenders. Frank Clark coming aboard is a big thing they need to consider if they want to keep up with the world-beating 49ers. To get back to the Super Bowl, this could be an underrated addition for them.