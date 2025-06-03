Frank Ragnow career earnings: How much did Lions center make during his 7-season career?

Frank Ragnow's time in the NFL has come to an end. The four-time Pro Bowl center announced his retirement on social media on Monday, having already missed the Detroit Lions' first round of organized team activities this spring.

Ragnow, who was selected as the 20th pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, spent his whole seven-year NFL career with the Lions, where he became the offensive line's backbone. He also contributed significantly to the team's development over the previous two seasons, which saw them win the NFC North division twice.

Here, we'll look at the 29-year-old Ragnow's earnings over the course of his seven-year professional career.

A look at Frank Ragnow's career earnings

Frank Ragnow, who was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, signed a four-year contract worth $11.78 million, which included a $6.6 million signing bonus, in his rookie year, according to Spotrac. His fifth-year option was activated by the Lions in 2021, following his first Pro Bowl selection.

Later in 2021, the Arkansas product inked a $54 million, four-year contract extension with the organization. He became the highest-paid center in the league at the time thanks to the contract, which also included a $6 million signing bonus and $42 million in guaranteed money.

But since then, Ragnow has lost ground to Drew Dalman of the Chicago Bears, Cam Jurgens of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs as the highest-paid centers.

Frank Ragnow made $57.48 million over his seven years as an NFL player, according to Spotrac. After earning a stellar reputation around the NFL, he now retires after being selected to the Pro Bowl four times and to the second team All-Pro three times.

Why is Frank Ragnow retiring at 29?

Frank Ragnow said on Instagram on Monday that he is making an effort to put his health first, citing this as the main factor in his retirement decision.

"I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good, but I’m not, and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future. I have given this team everything I have, and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body, and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life," Ragnow wrote.

Ragnow was a vital part of the Lions' highest-scoring offense, averaging 33 points per game, during the 2024 NFL season and was rated as PFF's second-best center for the season, trailing only Creed Humphrey.

