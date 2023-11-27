Frank Reich fired: Who is the Panthers interim head coach?

The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. This comes after the team's Week 12 defeat to the Tennessee Titans, which dropped their record to 1-10 overall—the worst in the whole league.

After yesterday's defeat, Carolina's owner Dave Tepper seemed to have reached an impasse with the head coach.

The Panthers announced Frank Reich as head coach ahead of the current campaign; however, he will not be staying in Carolina for the entirety of his first campaign.

He joined the team with the expectation that his prowess as an offensive strategist would lead them to achieving success. Rather, with quarterback Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the draft, the team's offense has been one of the poorest in the league.

Tepper stated in a report published on the Panthers' official X account:

"I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well."

Chris Tabor, the special teams coach, will become the interim head coach, according. This is not Tabor's first interim HC experience, having led the Chicago Bears in a similar capacity before.

Frank Reich's record as head coach of the Panthers

With a talented rookie quarterback in Bryce Young and a new offensive head coach, the demands for the Carolina Panthers this season weren't extremely lofty, but they were undoubtedly bigger than a 1-10 record in Week 12.

The Panthers suffered a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans in their Week 12 encounter. With that setback, the Panthers' record under head coach Frank Reich fell to 1-10.

Many people shouldn't be surprised to learn that Frank Reich was fired as he has been frequently mentioned among head coaches who would be shown the exit door.

The Panthers have lost 12+ games in a season under four head coaches before Reich: Dom Capers, George Seifert, John Fox, and Matt Rhule. Three were relieved of their duties. Rhule was the only one who was not fired, and he was sacked after the first four games in the following season.