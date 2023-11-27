It's hard to imagine a scenario in which the 2023 season has gone worse for the Carolina Panthers, and Frank Reich lost his newfound job as a result of it. Reports have emerged that Reich's seat wasn't just hot, it was "on fire". The patience wore out on Monday, as Reich's time as their head coach has come to an end after just 11 games.

This marks the second consecutive year that Reich has been fired. Owner David Tepper wanted to see offensive improvement and the coach took back playcalling duties to try and do so, but the offense arguably got even worse. Now, the Panthers need a new head coach. Here's who they can look to.

Top head coach candidates to replace Frank Reich

3) Ejiro Evero

Ejiro Evero is the only thing the Panthers did right this offseason. He is almost guaranteed to become a head coach in 2024 based on his impressive work with a lackluster and injured defense in Carolina. The only way to make sure he stays in Charlotte is to make him the head coach. That won't necessarily help Bryce Young and company, but they could end up with a similar situation as the Houston Texans, who hired defensive minded Demeco Ryans to pair with CJ Stroud.

2) Frank Smith

The Miami Dolphins are run by Mike McDaniel, but their offensive coordinator Frank Smith will get a lot of attention. It would be a similar situation to Shane Steichen leaving the Philadelphia Eagles. It's Nick Sirianni's offense, but Steichen clearly knows what he's doing as he has a backup quarterback in the playoffs in Indianapolis. Smith would come from arguably the most exciting offensive coach in the league and could do wonders with Young, who has similar traits to Tua Tagovailoa.

1) Ben Johnson

Could Ben Johnson replace Frank Reich?

Ben Johnson could have and would have been a strong candidate in Carolina last year had he opted to leave the Detroit Lions. He didn't, but head coaching jobs are hard to ignore once let alone twice. He should get a lot of attention, and he's clearly the best man for Carolina. Jared Goff was almost a lost cause until Johnson turned him around, and the things he could do with Young and company are something the Panthers must seriously consider.