NFL Countdown: Rams' Fred Gehrke changes the way NFL helmets are seen forever

In 1947, Fred Gehrke would stumble upon a billion-dollar trend that would begin giving franchises individual identities which they could market. Defensive back Gehrke was a member of the Los Angeles Rams roster at the time and had toyed with this potential idea for a considerable period of time.

He wanted to paint the team logo on his helmet, and badgered Rams head coach Bob Snyder. The latter eventually relented and asked him to paint some ram horns on a helmet that could then be gifted to team owner Dan Reeves.

Gehrke, who was an art major, did as requested and found an old leather college helmet, which he painted blue, before adding two yellow horns. In doing so, he created the first prototype of the Rams helmet we still know today.

Paul Lukas @UniWatch Super Bowl Fun Fact: The Rams' helmet horns were first painted onto the team's leather helmets by halfback Fred Gehrke, who studied art in college. Super Bowl Fun Fact: The Rams' helmet horns were first painted onto the team's leather helmets by halfback Fred Gehrke, who studied art in college. https://t.co/g892zwUD3m

Reeves was so taken with his gift that he immediately contacted the NFL head office to see if the new helmet design was legal, and he received the following response:

"You're the owner; do what you want!"

So he did, and asked Gehrke if he could paint 75 at $1.00 per helmet. Gehrke agreed and set upon a project that would take months to complete in order to be ready for the start of the 1948 preseason. He had to fit the project around his offseason job as a technical illustrator for aircraft companies in Los Angeles.

roberto clemente @rclemente2121 1948

fred gehrke paints horns on rams leather helmets.

nfl history is made.



a thread 1948fred gehrke paints horns on rams leather helmets.nfl history is made.a thread https://t.co/gaMxUDSKId

The deadline was tight, but come the first game of the 1948 preseason, Gehrke's helmets were ready to be unveiled in front of a sell-out crowd of 105,000 spectators at the Los Angeles Colosseum.

The opponents were the Washington Redskins, and as the Rams team took to the field, no-one was anticipating what happened next.

As fans caught their first glimpse of the new helmets, a buzz engulfed the stadium, followed by claps that manifested into a standing ovation, which continued for more than five minutes.

Perfect design which stood the test of time

At any point throughout the process, anyone from Reeves to Synder to Gehrke's teammates could have voiced their displeasure, or vetoed the idea, but they didn't.

Gehrke was given the artistic freedom, and what he created was near perfection for the Los Angeles Rams. So much so that nearly 75 years later, very little has changed from his original design, which is considered one of the most iconic in NFL.

Within a couple of years, all teams had followed suit and were displaying their own team-specific designs. These were the first steps in creating team identities and brand loyalty that could be commercialized to generate income for teams and the league as a whole.

Tom Harrington @cbctom Some Rams trivia. First team in NFL history to have a logo on their helmet. The yellow horn was painted on each one by former Rams player Fred Gehrke in 1948. An art major, his logo work got him into the Hall of Fame. Here’s how it evolved. Some Rams trivia. First team in NFL history to have a logo on their helmet. The yellow horn was painted on each one by former Rams player Fred Gehrke in 1948. An art major, his logo work got him into the Hall of Fame. Here’s how it evolved.🐏 https://t.co/lcgvQcKAqt

The original prototype remains in circulation today and is owned by private collector Keven Pederson. It is in remarkable condition for a game worn, 75-year-old helmet, and Pederson explains how:

"Fred carried a can of blue and yellow paint with him all through the next season, and after the game he would take your helmet and if there were scuffs on it, he would fix the yellow and fix the blue."

Pederson, along with his partners, paid $40,000 for the helmet, as part of Gehrke's estate, but its true value is unknown. He admits, though, that he would happily sell it to the right buyer, undoubtedly for the right price:

"For the true sports fan and somebody that's into football, it's awe-inspiring. Whether it's the Hall of Fame or Rams corporate headquarters, they're open to letting it go. The world needs to appreciate it and understand the innocence of how this started."

Gehrke would not stop with his helmet design and he is also credited with designing the first ever facemask after experiencing several broken noses during his career. His efforts did not go unrecognized. In 1972, he was honored by the Hall of Fame, which awarded him the Pioneer Award.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ABC7 and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far