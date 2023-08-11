Fred Smoot arrested: Exploring details of Ex-NFL DB's custody in Virginia

On Thursday, reports revealed that former NFL star Fred Smoot was arrested in Virginia. The former Washington Commanders defensive back was booked with misdemeanor failure to comply with support obligations.

As per jail records, Smoot was taken into custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center at 10:58 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 10. He remained in jail as of Friday morning.

Former Commanders DB arrested

The news of Smoot's arrest broke just a few hours before his former team, the Washington Commanders, begin their 2023 NFL preseason. Ron Rivera's side will travel to face the Cleveland Browns on Friday, Aug.11 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Smoot became the third former NFL cornerback to be apprehended in the past three days. Former Kansas City Chiefs star Bashaud Breeland was arrested for possession of guns, drugs and a stolen car while ex-Cleveland Browns star Buster Skrine was nabbed for a bank fraud scheme.

While reports state that Smoot remains in police custody, further details of his arrest are yet to be revealed. But this isn't the first time the 44-year-old has had trouble with the law. In 2019, he was arrested when after failing to appear in court over minor traffic violations.

On Nov. 25, 2014, Smoot was arrested on a domestic abuse charge against his former girlfriend, Valerie Jackson. However, he was cleared of all charges on Jan. 6, 2015.

Fred Smoot's NFL stats and career

The Washington Commanders selected Fred Smoot in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. The defensive back played four seasons with the franchise before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2005.

After a two-year stint in Minnesota, Smoot returned to Washington in 2007. He played three more years in the NFL before hanging up his cleats in 2010.

Across nine seasons in the big league, Smoot played 129 games and racked up 450 tackles, 21 interceptions along with five force fumbles.