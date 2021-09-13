NFL Free Agency: Can Todd Gurley replace Raheem Mostert at the 49ers?

Running-back Raheem Mostert left the game after the San Francisco 49ers' second offensive possession. At the time, he had run twice and gained 20 yards. Averaging 10 yards per carry, he was on pace for a monster game. Unfortunately, a knee injury sidelined him for the rest of the game.

That was not a problem for the 49ers because sixth-round, 194th-pick rookie RB Eli Mitchell put out big numbers: 19 carries, 104 yds, 5.5 yds on average, and one touchdown.

But moving forward, is Raheem Mostert's injury a problem?

Fortunately for the San Franciso 49ers, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the medical staff is not worried about an ACL injury—which would end Mostert's season. However, it's still not clear how many games the RB is going to lose.

It is worth noting that since entering the league in 2015, Raheem Mostert had only one injury-free season, 2019, but he wasn't the starter; in fact, he didn't start any games that season. Last year, when HC Shanahan made him RB #1, he played only eight games. Mostert is injury-prone; that is undeniable.

Can Todd Gurley start instead of 49ers RB Raheem Mostert?

Throughout his career, Mostert played 58 games, starting eight, while Gurley played 88, starting 87. That is 30 more games. Basically, Gurley played two more seasons than Mostert, and shockingly, Mostert is older! The San Francisco 49ers RB is 29 years old, while the free agent is 27.

In numbers, there should not be any questioning about Gurley replacing Mostert. The former first-round pick may not be the RB he once was with the Los Angeles Rams, but he can still produce. Especially in a shared backfield, as HC Shanahan likes his teams to play.

Today, the 49ers have Eli Mitchell, the third-round 88th pick, rookie Trey Sermon, and sophomore JaMycal Hasty on their roster. Mitchell was great in the last game, but can he be again after the teams studied him?

Trey Sermon is a rookie, and it's impossible to know if he will be the same player in the NFL as he was in college—and he was not that good to start with it.

Meanwhile, JaMycal Hasty finished last season on injured reserve.

Should the 49ers turn to Todd Gurley in the absense of Raheem Mostert?

Gurley can not only replace Mostert, but he also should.

The former Atlanta Falcons player is younger, better and healthier. And sharing the backfield is not something new; he did exactly that last year with the Falcons and still had 678 yards and nine touchdowns in 195 attempts.

Gurley can improve the San Francisco 49ers. He is an experienced and trustworthy player, something that Mitchell, Sermon and Hasty aren't. And as the number proves, he is more gifted and healthier than Mostert.

