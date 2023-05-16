Isaac Rochell and his wife Allison Kuch (now Rochell) are social media stars in their own right.

With millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram, Allison has been known to be more popular than her NFL husband.

In a recent video, Allison took time to show off her new office at home. Filled with gadgets and technology meant to help her productivity, the new space was customized just for her. However, Allison didn't stop before making a few jokes about the same.

At the very beginning, Allison refers to herself as the breadwinner of their family, adding that she works really hard to provide for her family. Apparently, she has also focused on renovating a shed in their backyard, making the new she-shed worthy of her work.

"An office fit for a breadwinner."

Furthermore, Allison mentions that her husband, free agent Isaac Rochell, does not have the keys to the office. At least not yet.

"The routine will read off my calender for the day, turn on the light, and then it'll start playing some acoustic coffee shop music."

While she mentioned Isaac not having the keys, the player was seen sitting in the space while Allison recorded the video.

"Remind my husband to thank me every morning for being the best wife ever," the caption read.

Allison Kuch went into the details of NFL free agency with husband Isaac Rochell

Earlier this year, Allison went into the details of her husband's job, and how difficult a switch can be for a couple. After all, they might have to switch cities as a team signs Isaac Rochell.

The couple went on vacation while free agency was going on, making sure to relax and enjoy time as the 2023 NFL season grew closer.

"If you follow any type of football, you would know there has been a lot of movement in the NFL as of recent. Guys are getting released, traded, signed."

She continued:

"My husband was with the Browns for a majority of the year and ended the season with Vegas. Even though that was a last-minute transaction that doesn't affect the fact that he is still a free agent this year."

Isaac Rochell at a San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Chargers in 2018

Last season, Isaac signed with the Cleveland Browns two weeks before the OTAs. He ended the year with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the end, Allison concluded that anything can happen, which won't change even if they're in California or Thailand.

