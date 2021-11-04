"Free OBJ" - NFL fans, NBA players demand Browns release Odell Beckham Jr.

The NFL trade deadline came and went with some movement across the league, but the Cleveland Browns did not move Odell Beckham Jr.

It featured star pass rusher Von Miller surprisingly moving to the Los Angeles Rams as they beefed up their efforts toward a strong Super Bowl push. However, it didn’t see the Browns give Beckham Jr. a new opportunity to rekindle his career.

Odell Beckham Jr. gets support from fellow star athletes for Browns release

The Browns elected to retain the All-Pro wideout despite the constant chatter around his budding unhappiness with his role within the offense. After the deadline passed, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James and Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant voiced their disgruntlement with Cleveland, not giving Beckham Jr. a chance to blossom elsewhere.

There have been many more to air their grievances with how the Browns have handled the situation. Beckham Jr. is in the third year of his five-year, $90 million deal that runs through the 2023 season.

Although Cleveland could release Beckham Jr., it will entail a $15.75 million dead cap hit. The team wants to avoid that financial burden at this point, especially with the final two years of his deal not holding any dead cap hits.

However, the writing is on the wall for the 28-year-old as he’s struggling to find his footing this season as he’s off to a career-worst pace. He has recorded only 17 receptions for 232 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. It has put him on pace to notch only 34 catches for 464 receiving yards.

Beckham Jr. is coming off the worst single-game performance of his career as he finished with only one catch for six yards in the 15-10 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It marked the lowest output he’s had in a game.

Meanwhile, the wide receiver's father, Odell Beckham Sr., has come to his son's defense on social media. Beckham Sr. posted an 11-minute video that shows quarterback Baker Mayfield missing numerous passes where his son is wide open or holds a decisive advantage over an opponent.

The footage is damning, but that case can be made for many wide receivers as there are many plays where they are open due to what the defensive coverage dictates.

According to ESPN, the Browns have taken some internal action by pulling the star wideout from practice on Wednesday as the team discusses his future with him. Nonetheless, it’s become more evident that Beckham Jr. is trekking through his final season with the Browns.

It’s only a matter of time before he has a fresh opportunity to get his career back on track.

