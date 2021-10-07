From Tom Brady to Justin Fields: 5 QBs who got a break because of injuries to starters

Tom Brady is a veteran and Justin Fields is a rookie. At first sight, there is not much that is similar in their careers. But take a closer look and we realize that both Tom Brady and Justin Fields have benefited from their starting quarterbacks getting injured, which allowed them to usurp that role instead.

With Justin Fields recently being named starter at the Chicago Bears, we look at other quarterbacks who made their fortune in someone else's misfortune.

Justin Fields hoping to emulate Tom Brady and others who stepped up to the starting role

#1 - Tom Brady

There is no place this list can begin with other than Tom Brady. Drew Bledsoe was the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. Such was the vote of confidence in him that they made him the highest paid quarterback at the time.

But it wasn't to be, as Drew Bledsoe was injured when Mo Lewis of the New York Jets tackled him. The year was 2001. Tom Brady stepped in to replace him. 20 years and 7 Super Bowl rings later, Tom Brady is still going strong.

#2 - Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and served as backup to Alex Smith until 2012. In Week 10, Alex Smith was concussed and up stepped Colin Kaepernick. Even when Smith returned, Colin retained the starting position and took the team all the way to the Super Bowl.

The next season wasn't too shabby either, with a 12-4 regular season record. But then came his stance against police brutality, which effectively ended a promising career.

#3 - Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner was the backup to Trent Green during the 1999 NFL season. But Green tore his ACL in the pre-season, which meant Kurt Warner got to start in the regular season. He went on to lead the St. Louis Rams to victory in the Super Bowl.

#4 - Brett Favre

Brett Favre was the backup quarterback to Don Majkowski in Green Bay. But in Week 3 of the 1992 season, Don Majkowski suffered an ankle injury and Brett Favre came into the game. He would go on to establish himself as a starter, win a Super Bowl with the Packers, and not miss a game for the next 15 years.

#5 - Justin Fields

It finally brings us to the latest addition on the list: Justin Fields. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy had confirmed that Andy Dalton would be the starter for the 2021 season. But in Week 2, Dalton suffered a knee injury that opened the door for Justin Fields. His performances since then have convinced Nagy that Justin Fields deserves to be the starter.

If Justin Fields believes in omens, he will note that both Andy Dalton and Don Majkowski were injured against the Cincinnati Bengals. He will be hoping that his career emulates Brett Favre's; or really any other quarterback on this list.

