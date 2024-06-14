Full details on Chiefs' Super Bowl rings laced with 10-karat white gold and diamonds

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Full details on Chiefs' Super Bowl rings laced with 10-karat white gold and diamonds

Full details on Chiefs' Super Bowl rings laced with 10-karat white gold and diamonds

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 14, 2024 15:49 GMT
Chiefs Super Bowl rings
Check out the 2024 Chiefs Super Bowl rings

The latest Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings are a thing of beauty. The Jostens-made rings are laced with 10-karat white gold and diamonds. Let's explore the Super Bowl LVIII championship rings with extra attention to detail.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Full details on the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings laced with 10-karat white gold and diamonds

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII championship rings were made in 10-karat white and yellow gold with diamonds and rubies. The rings subtly nod to Patrick Mahomes' overtime Super Bowl-winning pass to pass catcher Mecole Hardman.

The ring maker Jostens wrote extensively in a release accompanying the ring drop:

"Utilizing a hidden hinge mechanism, the ring top opens to reveal additional storytelling on the ring's interior. The reverse side of the ring top displays the last play, 'Tom & Jerry,' which occurred in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII. The play is drawn out using Head Coach Andy Reid’s handwriting. Below the play is the championship date, 2-11-2024.
"The right side features a miniature football field created in red and silver and set with Lombardi Trophies in the center, ranging from one to four, depending on the recipient's time with the organization.
"The field is encased by a thin piece of glass. Floating behind the glass are 17 miniature gold leaf Lombardi Trophy confetti, reenacting the on-field celebration and commemorating the 17 points scored in the AFC Championship Game to secure their fourth Lamar Hunt Trophy in five seasons.

Jostens also noted that the Super Bowl LVIII logo on the ring is a shout-out to the iconic 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign, symbolic of the city where the Chiefs won the Lombardi trophy. In another nice touch, any other championship years a player has been a part of with the team are featured beneath the field.

Extra information about the Chiefs' Super Bowl rings

  • Every player's name is written in yellow gold. Their jersey number is in a white gold set coated with diamonds.
  • KC and SF are easy to spot, as are the words 'Overtime' and the 25-22 scoreline.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs’ championship-year dates are featured on a banner on both sides of the jersey number.
  • The words “Back-To-Back” are in yellow gold.
  • The rings feature the words Chiefs Kingdom.

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming for a historic three-peat

Following the reception of their Super Bowl rings, the franchise can now focus on making it three in a row. The Chiefs are chasing a feat no other team has achieved in league history.

The journey starts in Week 1 against familiar foes, the Baltimore Ravens. In the regular season, they also have tricky games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans.

The Chiefs know that they have a target on their backs as they aim to get the first three-peat in NFL history and it will be interesting to see if they can do it.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी