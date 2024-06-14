Full details on Chiefs' Super Bowl rings laced with 10-karat white gold and diamonds

The latest Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings are a thing of beauty. The Jostens-made rings are laced with 10-karat white gold and diamonds. Let's explore the Super Bowl LVIII championship rings with extra attention to detail.

Full details on the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings laced with 10-karat white gold and diamonds

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII championship rings were made in 10-karat white and yellow gold with diamonds and rubies. The rings subtly nod to Patrick Mahomes' overtime Super Bowl-winning pass to pass catcher Mecole Hardman.

The ring maker Jostens wrote extensively in a release accompanying the ring drop:

"Utilizing a hidden hinge mechanism, the ring top opens to reveal additional storytelling on the ring's interior. The reverse side of the ring top displays the last play, 'Tom & Jerry,' which occurred in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII. The play is drawn out using Head Coach Andy Reid’s handwriting. Below the play is the championship date, 2-11-2024.

"The right side features a miniature football field created in red and silver and set with Lombardi Trophies in the center, ranging from one to four, depending on the recipient's time with the organization.

"The field is encased by a thin piece of glass. Floating behind the glass are 17 miniature gold leaf Lombardi Trophy confetti, reenacting the on-field celebration and commemorating the 17 points scored in the AFC Championship Game to secure their fourth Lamar Hunt Trophy in five seasons.

Jostens also noted that the Super Bowl LVIII logo on the ring is a shout-out to the iconic 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign, symbolic of the city where the Chiefs won the Lombardi trophy. In another nice touch, any other championship years a player has been a part of with the team are featured beneath the field.

Extra information about the Chiefs' Super Bowl rings

Every player's name is written in yellow gold. Their jersey number is in a white gold set coated with diamonds.

KC and SF are easy to spot, as are the words 'Overtime' and the 25-22 scoreline.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ championship-year dates are featured on a banner on both sides of the jersey number.

The words “Back-To-Back” are in yellow gold.

The rings feature the words Chiefs Kingdom.

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming for a historic three-peat

Following the reception of their Super Bowl rings, the franchise can now focus on making it three in a row. The Chiefs are chasing a feat no other team has achieved in league history.

The journey starts in Week 1 against familiar foes, the Baltimore Ravens. In the regular season, they also have tricky games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans.

The Chiefs know that they have a target on their backs as they aim to get the first three-peat in NFL history and it will be interesting to see if they can do it.