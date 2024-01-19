Gabe Davis Injury Update: Latest on Bills WR’s status for Divisional Round game vs Chiefs

Due to a knee injury, wide receiver Gabe Davis was sidelined for the Buffalo Bills' Wild Card Round matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.

Davis sustained a knock during Buffalo's 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 of the regular season and was unable to train in advance of Wild Card Weekend.

In preparation for their Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills had a walkthrough on Wednesday. They noted eight players as non-participants on their injury report following the session. And Davis was among the individuals missing from the walkthrough. He did not practice on Thursday either, which has raised questions about whether he will play on Sunday.

With 45 receptions for 746 yards and seven scores during the regular season, Davis has had his share of highs and lows this season. Nevertheless, the Bills have demonstrated that they can grind out wins in a variety of ways without relying heavily on their best receivers to produce at an elite level, as evidenced by their active six-game winning streak heading into the divisional round.

More information on Davis' playing status against the Chiefs and the other injuries the team has to cope with will be revealed in the injury report released on Friday.

What happened to Gabe Davis?

Although he may not have had the spectacular season that many had anticipated of him with the Buffalo Bills, Gabe Davis has nonetheless spent a large portion of the season as one of quarterback Josh Allen's favorite targets in addition to Stefon Diggs.

Davis hurt his knee during Buffalo's regular-season game against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago. He left the game late in the first half; it remains uncertain exactly how he sustained the injury.

In the Week 18 game, the wide receiver was targeted twice, but before exiting the field, he had no receptions. The Bills had him labeled as questionable to return before Davis was finally declared out of the game. Upon performing scans on his injury, it was found that Davis had sprained his PCL.

Davis' injury prevented him from practicing for the Bills before their NFL Playoffs Wild Card matchup with the Steelers. Head coach Sean McDermott eventually declared him out of the game after he was first tagged as questionable to participate.

When will Gabe Davis return?

The lack of practice by Davis on Thursday has made it more likely that he won't be ready for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup with the Chiefs. However, the player has not yet been officially ruled out by the team.

Davis was not there for Buffalo's Wild Card victory over Pittsburgh last weekend, and given he hasn't shown any signs of action this week, he might be out for the divisional round matchup as well.

Trent Sherfield and Khalil Shakir are anticipated to handle additional wide receiver responsibilities if Davis is unable to play.