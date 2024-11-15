Gabe Davis injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned for Jaguars WR for Fantasy Football Week 11?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis has been dealing with an injury and his status for Week 11 is up in the air. The Jaguars play the Detroit Lions on Sunday on the road at 1 p.m. ET.

Davis was a key free agent signing for the Jaguars this offseason, but he has struggled this season to produce.

What happened to Gabe Davis?

Gabe Davis is nursing a shoulder injury and has been limited in practice.

Davis has been dealing with the shoulder injury since he injured it in the Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He missed Week 9 but did return in Week 10. However, he is back on the injury report.

“Gabe [WR Gabe Davis] should be fine," Pederson said back on Oct. 30, via SI. "Again, it was just the shoulder. He just lost some feeling in there and we were just kind of waiting for that to come back a little bit during the game. Sometimes those are funny things but should be fine. Ezra [OL Ezra Cleveland], ankle.

"He will be probably, as of today, probably day-to-day going into the weekend. Scherff [OL Brandon Scherff] came back. Scherff's going to be sore. Tough guy. Battled. Came back, finished the game. Should be okay for this weekend. Darby [CB Ronald Darby] will be more day-to-day.”

The receiver has caught 19 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Is Gabe Davis a good fantasy option?

Gabe Davis is dealing with a shoulder injury- Source: Imagn

Gabe Davis has struggled this season and with Mac Jones starting, and along with the shoulder injury, he isn't a good fantasy option in Week 11.

Davis was expected to be a top receiving option for the Jaguars. However, he hasn't lived up to the hype, in large part due to the reps he is getting.

Davis has yet to be targeted 10+ times in a game, averaging just 4.3 targets per game. Along with Jones under center, the Jaguars will likely run the ball more often, which hurts Davis' fantasy outlook.

Until Davis is 100 percent healthy and is getting targeted, he isn't a good fantasy option.

