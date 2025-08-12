Garrett Wilson fantasy outlook, ADP and stats: Where should you draft Jets WR in 2025?

Garrett Wilson is coming off of a career-best fantasy football season last year with the New York Jets. He set new highs in just about every category and will look to carry that momentum into the 2025 season. He will need to overcome several changes to his situation this year, but here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands.
Garrett Wilson fantasy outlook and points projection
Garrett Wilson finished as a career-best WR11 in fantasy football last year, despite competing with Davante Adams for targets on the New York Jets. Adams departed during the offseason, opening the door for Wilson to potentially receive a massive workload this season.
The Jets star also set career-highs last year with 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool predicts similar stats during the 2025 fantasy football season, resulting in an expected 251.4 points in PPR formats.
While the Jets declined to add a significant replacement for Adams, which should benefit Wilson's output, they also made a major change to their quarterback situation. Justin Fields is replacing Aaron Rodgers, so a potential regression in passing efficiency could negatively impact Wilson.
All of the factors on both sides of the spectrum equate to similar projections for this season. He is the preferred option over several other veterans with similar values, such as Courtland Sutton and Zay Flowers. A strong case can be made that Wilson has a brighter fantasy outlook, though he also has notable risk factors to consider.
Garrett Wilson ADP: Where should you draft the Jets WR?
Garrett Wilson currently ranks as the 31st overall player and WR15 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted around the thrid or fourth rounds of most drafts as a high-end WR2 for many rosters. He outperformed this ranking last year, giving him plenty of upside at his current ADP this season.
Wilson is currently ranked in between Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill based off this year's ADP. They have been two of the best overall fantasy football wide receievrs during their careers, demonstrating Wilson's elite upside.
A strong case can be made that Wilson is a better pick than both of them. He is currently on the rise and may not have hit his peak yet, while Adams and Hill appear to be on the decline at this point in their careers. Ascending assetts are always valuable draft targets, making Wilson an intriguin pick at his current ADP compared to his overall projections.
