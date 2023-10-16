Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets came away with a surprising win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. The Jets' defense came up big and forced Jalen Hurts into throwing three interceptions.

However, during the game, the AFC East franchise avoided a major injury scare. Wilson went down with a non-contact injury, and the turf at MetLife Stadium was once again the reason for it.

In Week 1, Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury on the same field, and the Jets receiver isn't happy about the playing surface. Here's what he said after the game as per NJ.com:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s garbage, man, You’re out there running, and all of a sudden your legs aren’t in the same place your head is at, and it’s kind of like, what’s the difference between the week, and now? You look down, and you see the turf.

"I have a pretty good gauge on myself, when it’s ‘You can’t play through this,’ or, ‘Let's go get it looked at and let’s get back out there. I didn’t have any injury today that resulted in me being like, ‘Oh, I might not be able to come back.’ Any time I take the field and leave the field with that, it’s a blessing from above...

"Everyone’s got to play on it, everyone is trying to do what they can with it, and I’m figuring it out.”

Garrett Wilson did return later in the game as the Jets came away with a 20-14 win.

Although the players have expressed concerns about playing on artificial turf, the league has the franchises to use grass fields. Had Wilson sustained a serious injury yesterday, the league would have received a great deal of criticism for continuing to play on turfs.

Expand Tweet

Garrett Wilson continues to get better in Aaron Rodgers' absence

New York Jets v Denver Broncos

Last season, Garrett Wilson was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year, and this season. The wide receiver was expected to reach new heights with Rodgers as his quarterback, but the veteran quarterback was injured on the first drive of the season.

Wilson has continued to play well despite Rodgers' injury and has helped Zach Wilson lead the franchise. The Jets are 3-3 to start the season, and even without their starting quarterback, they could potentially reach the playoffs.

There is hope that Rodgers could return in time for the playoffs, and if he does, Wilson will cause problems for every opponent he faces.

How many NFL stadiums still use artificial turf in 2023?

These teams still use artificial turfs in the ongoing NFL season.

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

The rest of the teams still use grass fields, and players usually suffer fewer no-contact injuries playing on the grass fields than the artificial turfs.