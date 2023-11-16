Garrett Wilson injury update: Latest on Jets WR for Week 11 Fantasy Football

In 2022, Garrett Wilson had a massive rookie season with the New York Jets, romping his way to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. Unfortunately for him, he was saddled with a rather poor quarterback in Zach Wilson, and they missed the playoffs at 7-10.

But in 2023, the now-sophomore has been shockingly mortal, having just 21 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns as the team's highly-anticipated Super Bowl push with Aaron Rodgers fizzled out after his Achilles tear.

And it does not get any better. The Jets' next opponents are the Buffalo Bills, who desire revenge for their defeat in the season's first Monday Night Football game, and Wilson may not figure into that matchup...

Garrett Wilson injury update

On Wednesday, ESPN's Rich Cimini said that Garrett Wilson had entered the practice report with an elbow injury. He had sustained it during the Jets' 12-16 loss against the equally terrible Las Vegas Raiders.

What happened to Garrett Wilson?

It is not just an injury that has been bothering the once-promising wide receiver. Frustrations with his usage may also be playing a part in his absence.

After the loss to the Raiders, Wilson said (USA Today):

"I'm tired of this. I don’t know what you all want me to say. I’m tired of this man and I’m gonna play better. The whole offense wants to play better. You know, it’s frustrating.”

Soon after, the offense had a players-only meeting, as Wilson would later recall on the Bart & Hahn Show.

"We got to make sure we’re all on the same page about where we’re at and how the hell we get out of this funk, man. That was really the message of it. When it comes from one of your teammates, it always hits different. It always resonates a little bit more," he said.

“It doesn’t guarantee anything; we still gotta go out there and do it but we’re taking the right steps and we’re turning over every stone because it matters to us. This is been something that weighs heavy on all the players on offense.”

When will Garrett Wilson return?

Despite Wilson's injury, the New York Jets may be desperate to have him heal quickly and play in Week 11.

Mecole Hardman has been traded back to Arrowhead while Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, who followed current OC Nathaniel Hackett from Green Bay, have been massively disappointing. The result? Just eight touchdowns in nine games.

This leaves Wilson as the only largely prolific receiver they have, and they need all the touchdowns they can get.