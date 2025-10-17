Garrett Wilson injury update: Will Jets WR be available for Week 7 fantasy football?

Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets are still looking for their first win of the 2025 NFL season. The New Yorkers starred in a defensive duel against the Denver Broncos in Week 6, losing to Sean Payton's team 13-11 in London.

The Jets lost more than the game on Sunday, as Wilson suffered a hyperextended knee against Denver, sounding the alarms for the team and plenty of fantasy managers counting on him for their Week 7 matchups.

Is Jets WR Garrett Wilson available for Fantasy Football Week 7?

The Jets will host the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The NFC South franchise is eager to get over the .500 mark and confirm that they are at least playoff hopefuls this season. Garrett Wilson wasn't expected to participate in Friday's practice session after sustaining the knee injury.

Reporter Matt Zenitz shared on Friday that Wilson won't be available against the Panthers, either. However, there is hope that the wide receiver could be back next week, when the Jets clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wilson has been the heart and soul of the Jets' aerial game, catching 36 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns in six games this season, leading the team in each category, as well as in targets (56). This is a major loss for the Jets, but New York won't likely miss Wilson that long.

Wilson hadn't practiced on Wednesday or Thursday this week before being listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game. The Jets will visit the Bengals in Week 8 before heading to their bye week.

They will return to action against another AFC North opponent, the Cleveland Browns, on Nov. 9.

Who would take over from Garrett Wilson this week?

The Jets have multiple options to replace Wilson, but it remains to be seen if they can produce at the same level. For starters, rookie tight end Mason Taylor, who ranks second with 21 receptions, should see his targets increase. Additionally, running back Breece Hall could have a bigger role this week.

Wide receivers Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Allen Lazard and Arian Smith could also fill in for Wilson against the Panthers.

They will go against a team that has won three games this season, but they can score at will, too. The Jets' defense will have to bring its A-game, and Justin Fields will have to deliver if New York wants to end their six-game winning streak.

