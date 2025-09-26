Garrett Wilson or Nico Collins or Courtland Sutton: Who should I start for Week 4 fantasy football?

Week 4 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and managers should be working on their final lineup decisions. The wide receiver position is always filled with the most realistic options, but it's still important to pick the most favorable ones. For those deciding between Garrett Wilson, Nico Collins, and Courtland Sutton, here's the recommended pick.

Garrett Wilson vs Nico Collins vs Courtland Sutton: Who should you start?

Week 4 WRs

Garrett Wilson fantasy outlook for Week 4

Garrett Wilson is coming off of a career-best fantasy football season last year when he finished as the WR11 overall. He has been even better in 2025 so far as he currently ranks as the WR8 entering his Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He has excelled despite the New York Jets' offensive struggles and gets a favorable situation against a relatively weak defense this week.

Nico Collins fantasy outlook for Week 4

Nico Collins has failed to live up to his massive expectations this year so far, but he still currently ranks as the WR21 overall. He hasn't quite been the elite wide receiver many anticipated, but a weekly WR5 finish last week suggests he could be getting back on track. He will try to keep it rolling this week when the heavily-favored Houston Texans face off against the Tennessee Titans.

Courtland Sutton fantasy outlook for Week 4

Courtland Sutton broke out in a major way last year to finish as the overall WR13, the best rankings of his career with the Denver Broncos so far. He has carried that mometnum into this season as the overall WR16 through the fgirst three weeks of the season. He remains the featured passing target for Bo Nix in their offense and has a ton of upside in a potential shootout with the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

Garrett Wilson or Nico Collins or Courtland Sutton: Final verdict for Week 4 fantasy football

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool recommends using Garrett Wilson in Week 4 fantasy football lineups over Nico Collins and Courtland Sutton. All three wide receievrs are solid options, but Wilson has the best projections of the trio this week.

Wilson's consistent volume is a big reason why he is the preferred pick, including his 21 receptions on 30 targets through the first three weeks of the season. Both numbers are the highest of this trio, and considering his favorable matchup in fantasy football this week, he is an elite lineup option.

