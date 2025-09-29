Garrett Wilson or Tyreek Hill Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for WRs explored

Garrett Wilson and Tyreek Hill are both set to battle in front of the masses on Monday Night Football. As such, choosing the right player could win or sink your week-long struggle against your opponent.

The choice boils down to getting one more flash of excellence from the aging Hill or a Wilson breakout in spite of the franchise-wide toil taking place. Here's a look at both receivers and a decision.

Hill at Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Garrett Wilson vs Tyreek Hill: Who should you start?

Garrett Wilson fantasy outlook for Week 4

One part of the question is whether one team will trail more than the other for longer. Wilson's Jets could struggle for a time against the Dolphins, which could open doors for Wilson. Whether it's a deep shot finally connecting or taking an underneath short pass with a long run after the catch, Wilson could dominate.

At least, that is what Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool believes. The tool projects Wilson to earn 6.7 catches for 78.4 yards with a 30% chance at a touchdown.

Wilson vs. Hill - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

Put simply, Wilson is start-worthy this week. Hungry to make a highlight in front of the football zeitgeist, he will put his best foot forward.

Tyreek Hill fantasy outlook for Week 4

Tyreek Hill has had what many would consider a "good" game twice this season, with at least ten points against the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Can he do it again? According to Sportskeeda's (free) Who Should I Start Tool, he can. Hill is projected to earn five catches for 66.1 yards with a 40% chance of scoring a touchdown.

Both the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are likely to remain in the game for most of the four quarters, which means the passing game will remain relevant. This is a good situation for Hill to be in.

Garrett Wilson vs Tyreek Hill final verdict

Garrett Wilson and Tyreek Hill are both set for quality outings in Week 4, even if neither of their teams can fix all of their troubles in the game. However, out of the two receivers, the more youthful Wilson is set to earn more points by a difference of 2.3 points.

The gap is too far to do anything other than start Wilson, making him a mid-tier WR2 or a quality flex option this week. Justin Fields is set to be back, which will help continue his high pace this season.

