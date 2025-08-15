Geno Smith fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Raiders QB

The 2025 season will be a different one for Geno Smith. He'll play under Pete Carroll's leadership after a new head coach in 2024, but he's now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders after being traded in March.
A new team could change the outlook for Geno in fantasy football, with a new group of receivers and offensive line, despite reuniting with his head coach. Let's take a look.
Geno Smith's 2025 NFL fantasy outlook
The quarterback's numbers did not impress in the previous season. He threw just 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, with his offensive line being a big problem. He was often pressured and plays couldn't develop as much as they wanted, making his life harder.
He was ranked as QB14 in standard rankings for the previous year and his status is likely to make him a backup quarterback in fantasy football for the upcoming season. He's projected to get 262.4 points this season
Is Geno Smith a good fantasy pick this year?
The quarterback will be playing behind a subpar offensive line, with the Las Vegas Raiders suffering in terms of protecting their quarterback. There's also the need to point out that the Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty and he's likely to become the focus of the offense.
Las Vegas also plays in a division that has three other teams with excellent defenses, meaning that scoring in six of their 17 games will be difficult. Our QB rankings for the 2025 season certainly don't believe in a great year, ranking him as QB27 for the season.
The Raiders' offense will certainly be upgraded with the addition of Smith to the team, but he's unlikely to become a great player for fantasy football purposes. Their offensive floor, at least, will be much higher when compared to 2024.
Where should you pick Raiders quarterback Geno Smith?
Fantasy football website Fantasy Pros lists him as QB25, consistent with Sportskeeda's rankings. His projection took a huge hit when compared to the previous season for the aforementioned reasons.
As such, he will be a backup quarterback that can be taken in the final rounds of the draft, with players prioritizing more important positions in fantasy. His ADP is #172.
