Geno Smith or Gardner Minshew: Who should I start in Week 13 Fantasy Football?

Over the past two seasons, Geno Smith and Gardner Minshew have emerged as two of the NFL's most unexpected quarterbacks. Once considered a potential early washout due to multiple disappointments in his career, Geno Smith experienced a remarkable turnaround after stepping in for Russell Wilson in Seattle. Setting numerous career highs and guiding the Seahawks back to the playoffs, Smith proved his ability to excel under pressure.

The latter, meanwhile, has been largely unknown throughout his career, but a season-ending injury to Anthony Richardson has thrust him back into the spotlight and he has been surprisingly decent, helping the Indianapolis Colts to a 6-5 record so far.

So who between them is a better fantasy starting choice (even if not by much)?

Is Geno Smith a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

Geno Smith seeks a pass vs the Los Angeles Rams

Geno Smith currently sits at QB #19 with a projected output of 14.6 fantasy points, according to FantasyPros.

That is a decent place for a quarterback who is neither elite nor mediocre. However, the last time he was seen on the field, he was intercepted once and received six sacks as the San Francisco 49ers continued their defensive dominance.

And against the Dallas Cowboys, he really needs to be better. America's Team boasts a plethora of credentialed defenders who can make a nightmare out of their day, like Pro Bowl pass rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.

Is Gardner Minshew a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

Gardner Minshew scrambles vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite also having 14.6 fantasy points, Gardner Minshew is surprisingly ranked higher, at 14th.

The Colts do not have Pro Bowlers like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and they have been offensively mediocre, having only 2,549 passing yards and an 11:8 TD/INT ratio. But Minshew has been able to make do with the weapons at their disposal, like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr.; and that has allowed him to maintain this playoff push.

Who should I start with Geno Smith or Gardner Minshew in Week 13?

A fantasy stat comparison of Geno Smith and Gardner Minshew

The Start/Sit Optimizer likes Gardner Minshew's chances against the rebuilding Tennessee Titans, so it is no surprise that he dominates almost every stat.

The only categories he concedes are passing TDs and rushing yards - but even then, he is still projected to be the more prolific passer and ground scorer, the latter even against Pro Bowl defenders Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry.

So while Geno Smith still has a better team, it still does not prevent him from being at risk of losing fantasy stock here.