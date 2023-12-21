Geno Smith injury update: Latest on Seahawks QB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Geno Smith was one of the biggest breakout stars of last year's fantasy football season. After spending most of his career as a backup, he was named the starting quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks. He responded by finishing the season as the overall QB7 in fantasy football and helping the Seahawks make the playoffs.

While he has been less impressive this year, he has still finished among the top eight weekly quarterbacks three times. Two of those included top-five finishes and were both during his past four games. He appeared to be catching fire at the right time before a groin injury kept him out of the past two games. Week 16 will be his next opportunity to potentially get back onto the football field.

Geno Smith injury update

Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks received great news on Geno Smith during their first Week 16 practice session on Wednesday. According to head coach Pete Carroll, via Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson, the veteran quarterback is expected to practice in full this week. This makes his availability optimistic for their upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans.

Smith has missed each of the past two games for the Seahawks, but he appears to be on track to make his return this week as long as he can avoid any setbacks with his groin injury. Drew Lock has been starting in his place but will presumably return to his backup role as soon as Smith is fully cleared to return to action, which seems likely to be in Week 16.

What happened to Geno Smith?

In his most recent game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13, Smith exploded for his best fantasy football performance of the 2023 NFL season so far. He recorded 334 total yards and three touchdowns on his way to a weekly QB1 finish. This was also the second time in four weeks that he finished among the top five quarterbacks.

Putting a damper on his standout performance, Smith suffered a groin injury during the fourth quarter of the game. This resulted in him being replaced by Drew Lock after being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Smith has been forced to sit out in the past two games but appears to have a good shot at returning in Week 16.

When will Geno Smith return?

After missing each of the Seattle Seahawks' past two games with a groin injury, Smith appears to be on track to return for the Week 16 game against the Tennessee Titans. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since initially suffering the injury, so if he can avoid a setback this week, he should be good to go on Sunday.

Smith seemed to be near a return before their most recent game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. He was listed as a game-time decision for that contest and was even placed on the active roster. He was still eventually ruled out and served as the backup for Drew Lock. Those roles are likely to switch in Week 16.