Geno Smith net worth: How much is Seahawks QB worth in 2023?

According to CAKnowledge, Geno Smith has a net worth of $5 million in 2023. The Seattle Seahawks franchise QB is a Pro Bowler and has been in the league for 10 seasons.

Before joining the Seattle Seahawks, Geno Smith was something of a journeyman, as he played for three franchises in his first six seasons. However, since 2019, he has been a member of Pete Carroll's squad.

Smith was initially signed to serve as backup to the Seahawks' perennial Pro Bowler starter, Russell Wilson. However, following Wilson's departure in 2022, Smith has been QB1. So far, he has been excellent in his improved role.

How much has Geno Smith earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Geno Smith has earned $44,946,078 in his NFL career. The seasoned veteran was drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Smith then signed a four-year, $5,019,603 deal with the Jets. He stayed with the Jets until the expiry of his contract and then joined the New York Giants.

Smith spent just one year with the Giants before joining the Los Angeles Chargers. He also spent a solitary season with the Chargers before inking a deal to join the Seattle Seahawks in 2019.

Since joining the Seahawks, Smith has seen his fortunes change. The West Virginia alum initially inked multiple short-term deals before he snagged the big one in 2023. Ahead of the 2023 season, Smith signed a three-year deal worth $75,000,000.

What to expect from Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in 2023

Geno Smith had a phenomenal 2022 season, earning the first Pro Bowl nod of his ten-year NFL career. He led the Seahawks to an unlikely postseason berth, replacing Russell Wilson with remarkable ease. The Seattle Seahawks didn't go far in the playoffs, but they did better than most people expected, even reaching that stage.

In the 2023 NFL season, we expect Smith and the Seahawks to perform even better. They had a great 2023 Draft, landing wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to their already stacked pass-catching room that features DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Also, the Seahawks will always be a threat at the defensive end, with this season's defense reminding fans of the famed Legion of Boom. So the ball is in Pete Carroll's hands to take them to the next level. They've started the year 3-1, so it is clear that they are on the right path early in 2023.