Geno Smith replacements: 5 realistic QB options for Seahawks in 2025 ft. Sam Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks shocked many people on Friday night as they traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the team must address the quarterback situation and decide who will be their starter.

There are a few different options the franchise can go with, such as drafting a quarterback, signing one via free agency, trading for a quarterback, or simply going with one of the QBs under contract.

Let's take a deeper dive into five quarterbacks that can be under center for the Seahawks next season.

Geno Smith's replacements for Seahawks

#5. Sam Howell

This could be the simplest option for the Seattle Seahawks , as he was the backup quarterback last season behind Geno Smith and now is listed as the QB1 on the team's depth chart. Howell has played three seasons (20 games) throughout his NFL career and has completed 404-of-645 (62.6%) of his passes for 4,139 yards with 22 passing touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

If the Seahawks are looking to rebuild their team this season instead of being uber competitive after trading Smith, having DK Metcalf seeking a trade, and releasing Tyler Lockett

#4. Drew Lock

Drew Lock was the backup QB for the Seahawks in 2023 before being traded to the New York Giants last season. He struggled in eight games (five starts) last season and completed 107-of-181 (59.1%) of his passes for 1,071 yards with six touchdown passes to five interceptions.

Could this be a reunion in Seattle? It could happen, as he is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and likely will not be a quarterback with a massive price tag.

#3. Russell Wilson

Speaking of reunions, Russell Wilson is an unrestricted free agent who could be an interesting quarterback who can head back to Seattle. He spent his first 10 seasons with the team before being traded to Denver ahead of the 2022 season, but getting a Super Bowl winner back with the team could be something the organization elects to do.

There are reports that the Smith trade happened due to Sam Darnold's interest in Seattle, so maybe the franchise pulls the trigger and makes Darnold the franchise quarterback going forward. This would be a massive decision by the front office but if they believe Darnold could be their starting QB for the next decade or more, they must make the move.

#1. Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is one of the quarterbacks who has been all over the map regarding his NFL draft stock, and the Seahawks currently hold the 18th pick in the 2025 draft. If teams are afraid to draft Sanders and he falls in Seattle's lap, that is one thing, but expect the team to trade up for their guy in the draft.

If they were to draft a quarterback, there is also the chance someone above could be signed and create a competition for the starting quarterback spot.

