Geno Smith trade grades: Rating Raiders' move for 2x Pro Bowl QB as Seahawks plan major rebuild

Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, ending a six-year tenure that saw him become a solid starter, being named Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year, and making it to two Pro Bowls. Smith wasn't coming off a strong season, but nothing suggested the Seahawks wanted to get rid of him.

Time will tell how this trade pans out for the Raiders and Seahawks, but for now, it's time to grade this move and how Las Vegas and Seattle could fare after it.

Grading Geno Smith's trade from Seahawks to Raiders

Raiders: B

The Las Vegas Raiders' new management is eager to put together a competitive team that can bother the Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, and Denver Broncos in the AFC West. Geno Smith is an improvement over Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, but at 34, he's nearing the end of his career.

Smith established himself as a reliable player at Lumen Field but has failed to deliver in the playoffs, which is key for the Raiders' win-now mentality. He's set to make $31 million in 2025 and the Raiders hope that he can outplay that payment. Additionally, the Raiders must surround him with the right pieces to succeed.

Seahawks: D

Even though Geno Smith only threw for six more touchdowns than interceptions, he was still a solid piece for the Seahawks. Coach Mike Macdonald confirmed he was the quarterback of the future and wasn't entertaining trade talks.

There won't be many options to replace Geno Smith, let alone improve what he brought to the table. Then again, the Seahawks cut Tyler Lockett and were entertaining trade talks for DK Metcalf, meaning Smith wouldn't have many weapons in 2025.

Geno Smith: C

The Las Vegas Raiders don't have the most stacked teams in the NFL, which can be a problem when the season starts. That said, they have ambitious plans, including pursuing free agents who can make a real impact on the team.

They have a win-now mindset, with Pete Carroll leading this project, but the Raiders haven't been an attractive place for several players. Perhaps Smith's addition could bring more stars to Allegiant Stadium.

Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers are his best weapons at this moment, but there's more work to do if they want to compete with the top teams in the AFC.

