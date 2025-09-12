Geno Smith or Tua Tagovailoa or Trevor Lawrence: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 2?

The weekend has arrived, and we're here to help you with all your fantasy football decisions. Week 1 has provided a lot of insight into how teams around the league are coming together.

It's important to use that data to make informed decisions surrounding your fantasy lineup for Week 2. While quarterback is often a simple position to weigh up, this week presents an intriguing situation.

Who should you start this week between Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence?

Let's dive into each player's matchup.

Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 2

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Geno Smith Fantasy Football Outlook

Geno Smith recorded 362 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. He ran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's offense with good command, and his deep balls were also very effective.

While the Chargers are a solid team overall, there are some defensive leaks when it comes to the passing game. The balanced Raiders offense could capitalize on it, making for soid fantasy upside for Smith.

Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Outlook

Tua Tagovailoa had a tough season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. In a 33-8 blowout, Tagovailoa recorded 114 passing yards, one touchdown and two picks, completing 60.9% of his throws. Their offensive line play was also porous, but the New England Patriots game in Week 2 presents some potential.

The Patriots struggled to contain the Raiders' passing game last week. Given that Tagovailoa has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in his receiving corps, the game could open up nicely for him.

Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Outlook

Trevor Lawrence didn't put up a terrible performance in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers while figuring out new coach Liam Coen's schemes. He recorded 178 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

A big performance factor to look out for in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals is how quickly Coen's schemes are integrated and how Lawrence adapts to them.

Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 2?

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool, Trevor Lawrence is the best option to start, projected to score 16.3 fantasy points.

In second, Geno Smith is expected to put up 11.7 points versus the Chargers. With a balanced receiving corps and Ashton Jeanty in the backfield, he should put up a decent performance.

Tua Tagovailoa is predicted to be the worst starting option among the three with 9.6 points. His Week 1 outing suggested the Dolphins still have to figure a couple of things out before they can take off this season.

