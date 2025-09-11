Geno Smith Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Raiders QB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Geno Smith may be the savior that the Las Vegas Raiders need.

After spending two seasons trying (and failing) to fill the void left by Derek Carr, the former Oakland-based franchise traded for the two-time Pro Bowler and 2022 Comeback Player of the Year in the offseason, hoping that his recent winning experience with the Seattle Seahawks would revitalize a squad that went 4-13.

After a week, he seems to be living up that expectation. But can he sustain it?

Should you add Raiders QB Geno Smith in Week 2 waiver wire?

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - Source: Getty

Smith was explosive in his debut for the Silver and Black - 24 of 34 passing attempts completed for 362 yards and a touchdown to Tre Tucker on the first drive of the game against an interception.

It was arguably the most productive game by a debuting quarterback in franchise history, and the Raiders went on to win 20-13 thanks to three straight scoring drives involving rookie running back Ashton Jeanty and veteran kicker Daniel Carson.

Against the Chargers, it gets interesting. The linebacking core is very strong, headlined by Pro Bowl veterans Khalil Mack and Denzel Perryman and fast-rising 2023 batchmates Tuli Tuipulotu and Daiyan Henley. The secondary is strong as well, boasting a nickel core of cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Tarheeb Still and safeties Derwin James, Alohi Gilman, and Elijah Molden.

Is Geno Smith a good waiver wire pickup in 2025 fantasy football?

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

With Geno Smith at the helm, the Raiders are projected to be a sleeper pick out of the AFC West. They have a potential superstar running back in Ashton Jeanty - one they have not had since Josh Jacobs left in 2024. They have a thousand-yard tight end in Brock Bowers who is too fast and too agile for defensive linemen and linebackers, yet also too big and too strong for defensive backs.

The defense is also top-notch, led by edge rusher Maxx Crosby and complemented by a pair of proven hundred-tacklers in linebacker Germaine Pratt and safety Jeremy Chinn, and breakout interior defender Adam Butler. Should this unit perform excellently, then Smith should have chances to do so as well

Geno Smith's 2025 fantasy outlook

Fantasy Pros expects Smith to have a significant decrease in his passing output from 2024, going from his career-high of 4,320 to just 3,952. It can be attributed to the general paucity of the Raiders' offensive line outside of Jackson Powers-Johnson, but the Seahawks did not have the best offensive line when he was on their roster either.

A more plausible explanation is that there will be more running plays. Las Vegas was among the least prolific teams on the ground last year, but Ashton Jeanty's presence is expected to change that.

