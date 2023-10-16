Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks will still be scratching their heads at not beating the Cincinnati Bengals. They could not have not asked for more opportunities as they had the ball inside the red zone with a minute remaining after a big play by Tyler Lockett. The Bengals pass rush was able to get to Smith and ice the 17-13 win on Sunday.

Smith was 27-for-41 for 323 yards and two interceptions. The first interception came in the red zone. The second interception came at the start of the fourth quarter, and the Bengals (3-3) kicked the decisive field goal as a result.

Smith's 36-yard pass to Tyler Lockett with 70 seconds left should have set the Seahawks (3-2) up for the victory, but nothing happened as Seattle fell apart in the red zone for the third time in the second half.

Smith, who revived his career with a breakout season in Seattle last season, has been mostly lights out since the season-opening, 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the defense did the job in a 24-3 win over the New York Giants in the previous week.

The defense did well again as it kept an opponent under 20 points for the second consecutive game

The three-game winning streak signaled hope that the Seahawks could pull apart from their division-rival Rams (3-3) and become the first second-placed team in an NFC division to have four wins.

This young team on both sides of the ball needs its leader, Geno Smith, to take command of his position.

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks have tough stretch coming up

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Cleveland Browns defense that did a number on the unbeaten 49ers is awaiting the Seahawks towards the end of October. After that comes Lamar Jackson and Baltimore, the Commanders (3-3) and the two division games against the Rams (3-3) and 49ers (5-1). The first Cardinals-Seahawks game takes place next week as Arizona (1-5) looks to bounce back from the loss to the Rams.

Realistically, it's the Los Angeles Rams that are the best competitors for the Seahawks. Arizona has put up a fight but only has one win to show for its competitiveness. Injuries aside, you would expect the 49ers and Brock Purdy to put the loss against the Browns behind them and waltz to another NFC West crown.

Nov. 19 is the big day as the Seahawks rematch the team that beat them on the opening day. If the Rams can get the tie-breaker, they could very well be in a position to wrap up an NFC playoff spot. Let's see how the NFC West plays out in the coming weeks.