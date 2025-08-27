George Kittle or Brock Bowers: Which TE should I draft in Fantasy Football 2025? 

George Kittle and Brock Bowers are two of the best tight ends in all of football. And while Kittle is more advanced in age than Bowers, both are still performing amongst the very best at the position.

Kittle has been a mainstay amongst the NFL's best since entering the league in 2017 while Bowers represents the new era of great tight ends. The evolution of the tight end position has seen various players, such as Bowers, Trey McBride, and Sam Laporta, make an immediate impact in the league over the past few seasons.

With tight ends now coming into the NFL as polished route runners, speed threats, and with strong and consistent hands like a wide receiver, the position has evolved and become one of the most important in the world of fantasy football.

With that in mind, let's take a look at who you should target in fantasy football this year.

George Kittle fantasy football outlook

NFL: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Kittle has always been an elite pass catcher and a physical threat in the blocking game as well. In fantasy football, he has finished only two of his eight seasons outside the top five in PPR (points per reception). He has finishes as the TE20, TE3, TE2, TE20, TE4, TE3, TE5, and TE3.

Kittle can do it all and plays a major role in the San Francisco offensive unit. Fantasy Pros is currently projecting him as the TE3 this year.

Brock Bowers fantasy football outlook

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

Brock Bowers exploded onto the NFL scene last year, breaking the NFL record of receptions in a rookie season (112) and receiving yards in a rookie season by a tight end (1,194).

He finished as the clear TE1 in fantasy football, averaging 15.5 PPR points per game in the process. Fantasy Pros currently has Bowers as the TE1 this year in fantasy drafts.

George Kittle or Brock Bowers: Who should you draft?

We used Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football draft predictor to see whether advanced analytics point toward you selecting George Kittle or Brock Bowers this year.

Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Predictor

According to the predictor, Bowers was the preferred option over Kittle. However, this likely has more to do with how talented and successful Bowers was last year than the data predicting a major drop off in production from Kittle.

Both Bowers and Kittle should be viewed as elite TE1 options this year and are must starts every single week of the season. Although Bowers is the favored option, both tight ends have the talent and the situation for an overall TE1 season in fantasy football in 2025.

