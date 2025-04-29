George Kittle contract: Comparing 49ers TE's salary with Travis Kelce's salary

George Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers, making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. The perennial Pro Bowler has been a constant on the squad since he was drafted in 2017.

With the 2025 regular season around the corner, let's compare Kittle's contract with his biggest competition for the title of best tight end of the past decade.

Comparing the salaries of George Kittle and Travis Kelce

According to Spotrac, George Kittle's new deal will see him earn an average of $19.1 million per year. The six-time Pro Bowler will take home a base salary of $14,400,000 in 2025 as well as a workout bonus of $100,000.

As for Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is playing on a two-year contract worth $ 34.25 million. Kelce signed his most recent contract in April 2024. The deal will see the 10-time Pro Bowler earn $ 17.125 million annually. His base salary is $4,500,000 with a base salary of $4,500,000, plus a roster bonus of $12,500,000, and a player's workout bonus of $250,000.

Here's a list of the best paid tight ends in the NFL entering the 2025 season:

George Kittle, 49ers, $19.1 million Trey McBride, Cardinals, $19 million Travis Kelce, Chiefs, $17.125 million T.J. Hockenson, Vikings, $16.5 million Dallas Goedert, Eagles, $14.25 million Mark Andrews, Ravens, $14 million David Njoku, Browns, $13.687 million Cole Kmet, Bears, $12.5 million Pat Freiermuth, Steelers, $12.1 million Dalton Schultz, Texans, $12 million

What's next for George Kittle and Travis Kelce?

George Kittle earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2024 after a decent individual season despite the 49ers missing out on the playoffs. Kittle will aim to help his side reclaim their spot as Super Bowl contenders in the NFC, and potentially win his first ring.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce earned his 10th Pro Bowl nod in 2024. He played his part in the Chiefs reaching the third straight Super Bowl game. However, Andy Reid's team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game. Kelce will look to help his side to another big game, and potentially end his career hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the fourth time.

Kittle and Kelce remain two of the best tight ends in the league. The end goal for the 2025 season is to win a Super Bowl; Pro Bowl nods and All-Pro selections are a mere bonus.

