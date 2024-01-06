George Pickens or Calvin Ridley: Who should I start in Week 18 Fantasy Football?

George Pickens and Calvin Ridley have both been polarizing fantasy football wide receivers during the 2023 NFL season. Their weekly outlook usually includes an attractive upside but also comes with dangerous bust potential. Their results this season demonstrate this concept, with both recording multiple finishes inside the top ten and outside the top 50 wide receivers.

This may result in many managers debating which of the two wide receivers they want to use in their Week 18 starting lineups. With the championship round of the 2023 fantasy football playoffs taking place this week, this decision could be extremely important. The following breakdown can help.

Is George Pickens a good fantasy pick in Week 18?

George Pickens

While his volume has been relatively reliable during the 2023 fantasy football season, George Pickens' results have been all over the place. He has received at least five targets in 15 of his 16 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year but has only eclipsed 80 yards six times. He has made most of those counts, exceeding 120 yards in three.

Pickens has finished among the top 25 weekly wide receivers in PPR leagues six times this season, including consecutive finishes in the top 15 in each of the past two weeks. He has also set season-highs in receptions and yards in each of his past two games, with his first multi-touchdown game of the season. His recent surge came just in time for the 2023 fantasy football playoffs.

An interesting situation is up next for Pickens in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. Usually, their defense is one to fade in fantasy football matchups, but they recently announced that they will be resting many of their starters in preparation for the NFL Playoffs. With the Steelers needing a win this week to stay alive in the playoff race, Pickens makes for an intriguing option against a second-string defense, especially considering his recent form.

Is Calvin Ridley a good fantasy pick in Week 18?

Calvin Ridley

The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired Calvin Ridley to serve as a true WR1 in their offensive system, something they have been missing in previous seasons. This immediately skyrocketed his fantasy football outlook, making him a popular target during the draft season this year. He has surely lived up to it at times but has also been a bit inconsistent in this role.

Ridley has finished among the top ten weekly wide receivers in PPR leagues five times this season but also has six finishes outside the top 50 players in his position. His best performance of the year came back in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, when he finished as the overall W1 with 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Managers with Ridley on their rosters are likely excited that he gets to face off against the Titans again in Week 18 for the final round of the fantasy playoffs. They are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers this year, and given his massive performance against them in their first meeting, Ridley is an attractive lineup option this week.

George Pickens vs. Calvin Ridley: Who should I start in Week 18 fantasy football?

Ridley vs Pickens

According to the Start/Sit Optimizer, Calvin Ridley makes for a better wide receiver option than George Pickens in Week 18 fantasy football lineups. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable for any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. In this particular scenario, it favors Ridley for a higher output.

While Pickens is predicted to record more yards and has the same projected touchdown probability, Ridley gains the edge with his superior volume expectations. His proven success against his opponent and weaker defensive matchup contribute to his higher projections this week. He is the preferred option in Week 18 lineups.