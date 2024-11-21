George Pickens or Jerry Jeudy Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs ahead of TNF clash

Week 12 of the 2024 fantasy football season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. George Pickens and Jerry Jeudy will be the featured wide receivers and carry upside after solid recent performances. Here is a look at which one is the better pick for starting lineups.

Is George Pickens a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

George Pickens (image credit: getty)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

George Pickens has elevated his fantasy football value in recent weeks for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Russell Wilson took over for Justin Fields as their starting quarterback four games ago and Pickens has finished among the top five weekly WRs in two of them.

Trending

His recent surge has improved his overall ranking to the WR28 this year after failing to finish better than the WR25 in any of his first six games of the season. He will carry that momentum into a favorable matchup against the Cleveland Browns, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to his position.

Is Jerry Jeudy a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Jerry Jeudy (image credit: getty)

Jerry Jeudy has also taken a step forward in fantasy football since the Cleveland Browns made a QB change of their own. Jameis Winston has made the past three starts and Jeudy has been targeted 30 times during those games. This recent stretch has also included his season-highs for targets, receptions and yards in a single game this year.

His most recent game was also his most productive one, which resulted in a season-best WR8 weekly finish. He will look to build off of that in Week 12, but it won't be easy when he faces the elite Pittsburgh Steelers defense.

George Pickens or Jerry Jeudy: Who should I start in Week 12 fantasy football?

Who Should I Start (Sportskeeda)

George Pickens is the recommended WR to use in Week 12 fantasy football lineups over Jerry Jeudy. He is playing in a more favorable matchup against a significantly weaker defense.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Pickens will score more than four additional fantasy points than Jeudy in PPR scoring formats this week. He is expected to record more receptions and yards, while also being more likely to score a touchdown, making him the clear choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.