George Pickens landing spots: 5 NFL teams that should trade for disgruntled Steelers WR

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year wide receiver George Pickens has been disgruntled with many teams this season amid his team's struggles.

While Pickens leads the team in receptions (49), targets (84), and receiving yards (767), he isn't happy with how the team has played this season and his lack of usage.

In the middle of the Steelers-New England Patriots game on Thursday night, head coach Mike Tomlin had to cool off George Pickens on the sideline as he was having another episode.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the incident, Tomlin addressed the situation with the media, saying Pickens' outbursts have become problematic for the team.

“It’s a problem because it’s not solution-oriented. You know we are all frustrated, but we got to manage our frustrations in a professional, mature way. When it’s not done that way, it’s not necessarily pushing us to solutions.”

Expand Tweet

Pickens is in his second year of his rookie contract, which expires in 2026. There's a chance he could be traded or released before the final year of his contract.

Teams that should trade for George Pickens next off-season

Ryan Poles during Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears

While nothing is set in stone, anything could happen in the off-season. The Steelers may decide to move on from the problematic wideout in the off-season.

Wide receiver-needy teams could inquire about George Pickens next off-season who would come at a cheap cost as he is still on his rookie contract.

Here are five teams that should trade for George Pickens if he becomes available via trade in the off-season:

#1 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears will head into the next off-season with the most cap space of any team. They were aggressive this off-season in acquiring wide receiver DJ Moore from the Carolina Panthers, and it's helped their receiving core as he has become their number one wide receiver.

Teaming up Moore with Pickens would give Chicago a very good one-two duo at wide receiver.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of if not the worst wide receiving corps in the NFL. Ever since Tyreek Hill was traded away, there hasn't been a clear-cut number one wide receiver, let alone a clear-cut number two wideout.

Patrick Mahomes still manages to find success with what he is given, but he desperately needs a number-one receiver. Pickens would easily become the Chiefs' number one wideout on their roster now, and if the Chiefs don't upgrade at the position next off-season, George Pickens could become an option.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta is another team that lacks a bunch of productivity at the wide receiver position. While Drake London is finally coming together, they don't have many other playmakers at the position.

Teaming Pickens up with London and versatile tight end Kyle Pitts would give them a solid third option that could help out Desmond Ridder or whoever else is playing quarterback for Atlanta.

#4 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers may be the least interested team on this list to inquire about Pickens.

The Packers have drafted four wide receivers in the last two drafts combined. They have some young talent at the position including Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontavious Wicks.

Adding Pickens would give them another young receiver to develop with the group and for first-year starting quarterback, Jordan Love.

#5 - New York Giants

The New York Giants, like many teams on this list, are lacking a true number-one option at wide receiver. They acquired tight end Darren Waller this off-season and could make a move in the off-season for a top wide receiver.

The Giants haven't had a wide receiver record 1,000 or more yards in a single-season since Odell Beckham did in 2018. George Pickens could certainly record 1,000 yards with Daniel Jones as the team's quarterback and could become an option for them this off-season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Comeback and H/T Sportskeeda.