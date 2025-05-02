George Pickens trade: Should the Pittsburgh Steelers part ways with star wide receiver?

George Pickens has been involved in many trade rumors during the 2025 NFL offseason so far, but currently remains with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is entering the final year of his current contract and an extension is reportedly unlikely at the moment for the polarizing wide receiver.

The franchise apparently attempted to trade Pickens during the course of the 2025 NFL Draft but were unable to find the right deal, according to Steel City Insider via CBS Sports. This doesn't necessarily mean that he will remain in Pittsburgfh as the Steelers could still be shopping him during the offseason.

Unless they plan on extending him with a new contract, it probably makes the most sense to trade him before he inevitably becomes a free agent next year. It would be most benefical for them to come to this decision this year, when they can still get a return, rather than him walking in free agency next offseason.

The Steelers recently traded away a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in order to acquire DK Metcalf, so they theoretically already have a number-one wide receiver for their offense this season. Pairing the two of them together surely improves their roster construction in what has the potential to be one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL.

This strategy is a solid option for the Steelers, but they would likely need to offer George Pickens a contract extension prior to the start of the season if they want to get the most out of the potential tandem. Many reports indicate that they don't plan on doing so, and if that is in fact the case, they would be wise to trade him now in a swap for other assetts to improve their team.

Steelers QB situation amid George Pickens trade rumors

George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a transitional period with their quarterback position after moving on from Justin Fields and Russell Wilson during the offseason. Their current depth chart includes veterans Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, as well as rookie Will Howard, who they selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While their current options are uninspiring, they have also been connected to many rumors involving potentially signing Aaron Rodgers to be their starter this year. It's possible that before he theoretically signs with them, he will want to know their wide receiver situation. This includes whether or not he will have George Pickens to work with, which could impact his decision

Even if they don't bring in Rodgers, or any other veteran for that matter, and decide to give rookie Will Howard a shot at the starting job, it's important to know which weapons will be available to him as he begins to develop in their offensive system. Having Pickens gives him a legitimate receiving threat, but if they are moving on from him, it would be beneficial to settle the situation before training camp.

