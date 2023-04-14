Gerald McCoy net worth: How much is retired Buccaneers star worth in 2023?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Gerald McCoy announced his retirement from football on April 24, 2023. The former defensive tackle spent 11 seasons in the league and also played with the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.

McCoy is reportedly worth around $30 million. He has made a small fortune due to his football career.

NFL @NFL 6x Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy announces his retirement from the NFL. 6x Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy announces his retirement from the NFL. https://t.co/8NwUHj7Cxt

He played college football with the Oklahoma Sooners and was picked third overall by the Buccaneers in the 2010 NFL Draft and initially signed a five-year, $55 million deal with the team.

The defensive tackle then signed a six-year extension worth $95,200,000. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2019, where he signed a one-year, $8,00,000 contract with the team. In 2021, McCoy signed a one-year, $1,250,000 deal with the Las Vegas Raiders but struggled due to injuries.

It remains to be seen whether the player will join many other former players in taking up the role of an analyst. For now, he will be looking forward to spending more time with his family.

Gerald McCoy's NFL career and honors

Gerald McCoy will be best remembered for his nine years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He racked up 54.5 total sacks and earned six Pro Bowl honors during his stint with the NFC South franchise.

He made a name for himself as a disruptive force in the middle of the defensive line who always pressured the opposition quarterback.

The defensive tackle then had a one-year sojourn with the Carolina Panthers in 2019 and put up five sacks, but injuries became an issue in the aftermath.

McCoy signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. However, the team released him before the season to undergo surgery on the ruptured right quadriceps tendon he suffered during practice.

He then joined the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, but featured in just one game for the team during the course of the season. McCoy missed the 2022 campaign due to injury and decided to call it quits in April 2023.

